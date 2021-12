Not only has Dr. Dre appeared as a character on Grand Theft Auto Online: The Contract, but the West Coast icon has added six new tracks to the game. Last week, previews of songs began to surface including a brand new collaboration with Eminem, but fans were unsure where these would land. Rolling Stone caught up with DJ Pooh, the veteran producer responsible for hits like "New York, New York" by Tha Dogg Pound, and he explained how he was able to convince Dre to add his talents to the GTA universe.

