Whether you’re looking to dodge spam or just cut the unsavory people out of your life, there will probably come a point where you’ll want to block text messages from someone. If you’re using an iPhone, the process of blocking text messages is pretty straightforward. This is true regardless of whether you’re looking to block a specific person or if you’re trying to go for a more “scorched Earth” approach, and we’ll tell you how both methods work here.

CELL PHONES ・ 12 DAYS AGO