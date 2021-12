The omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in Utah, but little is known about how this variant is different from the others. Cases of the COVID-19 omicron variant are being detected at an increasing rate across the United States. This new variant of concern was introduced in Utah a couple of weeks ago. Unlike other places however, there are only three official cases of this strain in the whole state. With the holidays right around the corner, many health experts suspect this will change.

