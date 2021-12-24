ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The five Senate seats most likely to change parties in 2022

By David M. Drucker
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

Top Republicans are cautiously optimistic the party is positioned to recapture the Senate after just two years out of power, emphasis on “cautiously.”

The GOP is just one seat shy of the majority after Democrats flipped both Georgia Senate seats in twin runoff elections on Jan. 5, 2021, establishing a 50-seat advantage for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York that rests on Vice President Kamala Harris’s tiebreaking vote.

With President Joe Biden’s job approval ratings stuck near 45% and the generic ballot swinging against the Democrats this past fall, not to mention historical trends that portend trouble for the party in power in the White House, Senate Republicans would seem primed to win control of the chamber in 2022. But Republican strategists are not measuring the drapes just yet.

Party officials are nervously awaiting the outcome of Senate primaries in key battlegrounds before declaring premature victories in the midterm elections. That includes nominating contests in states where incumbent Democrats are running for reelection and states where the incumbent Republican is retiring next year.

GEORGIA REPUBLICANS QUESTION STATE GOP CHAIRMAN'S NEUTRALITY IN KEMP-PERDUE PRIMARY

The following are four Senate seats held by the Democrats and one held by the Republicans that are (mostly) considered among the most likely to fall to the other political party next November.

Arizona: Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly is running for reelection . In 2020, Kelly became the second Democrat in two years to win an Arizona Senate seat when he defeated appointed incumbent Republican Martha McSally in a special election to fill the remaining two years of the term the late GOP Sen. John McCain won in 2016. Arizona developed into a legitimate battleground under former President Donald Trump, with Biden in 2020 becoming the first Democrat to win the state’s Electoral College votes since 1996. That and Kelly’s flush (and still growing) war chest make this a tough race for the eventual Republican nominee, who will not emerge from a crowded and competitive primary until late August. But in an election cycle shaping up as a backlash against the White House, Kelly could be in serious trouble.

Georgia: Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is running for reelection . Warnock ousted appointed incumbent Republican Kelly Loeffler on Jan. 5, becoming one of two Democrats to win a Georgia Senate seat in runoff elections held at the beginning of 2021. (Warnock won a special election to fill the remaining two years of the term won by the late GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson in 2016.) Georgia developed into a bona fide battleground under Trump, with Biden becoming the first Democratic nominee to win the state’s electoral votes since 1992. But Warnock deserves the lion’s share of the credit for his defeat of Loeffler. The black Democrat, a pastor, is a talented politician with a strong constituent services operation. Even in a midterm election that strongly favors Republicans, the well-funded Warnock could be a much tougher out than Republicans are anticipating. Republicans are particularly concerned about the fallout from the bitter GOP primary pitting Gov. Brian Kemp against former Sen. David Perdue. But precisely because 2022 is shaping up as a Republican wave election, Warnock simply might not have enough in the tank to hold off the GOP, especially against former University of Georgia football star Herschel Walker, a Georgia folk hero and his likely Republican challenger.

Nevada: Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is running for reelection . Nevada is a perennial battleground that has lately favored the Democrats in statewide contests. That could change in 2022. The Democratic Party’s voter registration advantage in the state has diminished, and polling shows that likely Republican nominee Adam Laxalt is competitive with Cortez Masto. And Republicans, in Nevada and Washington, are unified behind Laxalt. The former state attorney general has been endorsed by both Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, and the party is poised to put millions in resources behind his campaign.

New Hampshire: Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan is running for reelection . If a weak link exists in the Democratic Party’s 50-seat Senate majority, it might be Hassan. Polling throughout the past year has shown her to be possibly the most vulnerable incumbent Senate Democrat running in 2022. Even after Gov. Chris Sununu, a coveted Republican recruit, declined to run for Senate and opted to run for reelection instead, Republicans are optimistic they can flip this seat. However, the Granite State has been inhospitable to the GOP in federal races in recent years. The Republicans have not won a Senate race there since 2010, and they last won a presidential race in the state in 2000.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Wisconsin: Incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has not yet announced if he will run for reelection . Republicans are crossing their fingers that Johnson will seek a third term. He is Wisconsin’s senior elected Republican, personally wealthy, and has two statewide victories under his belt. In a midterm election with the wind at their backs, Republicans should be well positioned to defend a seat in a state Trump won narrowly in 2016 and only lost narrowly to Biden four years later. But Johnson has emerged as a polarizing figure, worrying some Republicans that Wisconsin could present Democrats with a rare offensive opportunity next year, whether the incumbent is on the ballot or not. The Democrats are scheduled to crown a nominee in early August.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 0

Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Senator persuaded by Republicans to join party

WASHINGTON (AP) — Mitch McConnell is done with subtleties. The Senate Republican leader is putting his party’s courtship of Joe Manchin on full public display after the West Virginia Democrat’s fractious split with the White House over the president’s big social and environmental spending package. McConnell says Manchin “feels like a man alone” and if he were […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sununu
Person
Martha Mcsally
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Johnny Isakson
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Adam Laxalt
Person
Kelly Loeffler
Person
Donald Trump
Fox News

Watters: Biden's decline is hard to ignore

JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS CHANNEL HOST: Good evening and welcome to TUCKER CARLSON TONIGHT. I'm Jesse Watters, in for Tucker. We've learned a lot about Joe Biden in the last year. For one, we know he's not the same old Scranton Joe that represented Delaware in the Senate for decades or the Old Tough Guy Joe who saved the day by fighting off corn pop. He is not even the same Joe Biden who was Barack Obama's Vice President. That Joe Biden is gone and he has been gone for a while.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican Senate#Gop Senate#State Senate#Senate Seat#Republicans#Gop#Democrats#Georgia Senate#Kemp Perdue#Democratic#Arizona Senate#Electoral College
CBS News

Why many House Democrats are retiring or moving on before the next election

Just this week, three House Democrats announced they won't seek reelection in 2022: New Jersey's Albio Sires, Florida's Stephanie Murphy and California's Lucille Roybal-Allard. That makes 23 House Democrats who have announced they're retiring or running for another office next year, as the party braces for the possible loss of its already slim majority in the House in next year's midterm elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
NBC News

The most consequential votes Congress took in 2021

WASHINGTON — Congress has voted on a number of noteworthy bills in the last year, including parts of President Joe Biden's economic agenda, the creation of a committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and stripping a member of Congress of their committee assignments. As...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Wave of retirements rocks Democrats' hopes of holding the House

WASHINGTON — House Democrats are facing an onslaught of departures with less than a year to go before the midterm elections. So far, 23 Democratic representatives have said they won't seek re-election, including five in December alone. Three of them — Stephanie Murphy of Florida, Lucille Roybal-Allard of California, and Albio Sires of New Jersey — made their announcements just in the last week.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trump says more than he intended while slamming voting rights bill

Donald Trump appeared on Fox Business this week and was asked about recent developments on Capitol Hill. Predictably, the former president complained that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is "a disaster," condemned the popular new infrastructure law, and whined that Republicans didn't go far enough to threaten the United States with default before raising the debt ceiling.
POTUS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
186K+
Followers
57K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy