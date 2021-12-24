ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Pa. weekly COVID update: Lehigh Valley cases spike with Omicron; schools go on defense ahead of holiday

By Nick Falsone
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A policy enacted last month that made it optional to mask indoors at Nazareth Area School District facilities didn’t last long. The district abandoned it this week in favor of a return to mandatory masking at the high school, a move that illustrates how rapidly COVID is once again spreading in...

LehighValleyLive.com

A Christmas event in P’burg shatters misplaced stereotypes about cops | Turkeys & Trophies

We’re not – yet – taking issue with the idea of rezoning a parcel of land off Howard Street to clear the way for a warehouse development. There are reasons why the project, on property fronting the Delaware River, could have benefits and drawbacks that will be largely affected by details of the forthcoming plan. Our problem is the process by which Phillipsburg Town Council conducted the rezoning vote. It came on a Monday before Christmas at a special meeting that overlapped with a town land use board meeting happening simultaneously on the same project. Council wanted to move the rezoning vote up by way of special meeting to avoid a potential veto by Mayor Todd Tersigni before the end of the year. The rush job – along with the veto threat and a close vote of 3-2 on the rezoning that only passed thanks to the support of two lame ducks – suggests an overzealousness to push through a project lacking widespread public support right before a new council with different viewpoints is set to be sworn in. That’s not a good look, and residents who complained about it have a legitimate gripe. If this project is such a win for Phillipsburg, then the current council members who supported it -- Robert Fulper, Randy Piazza Jr., and Mark Lutz – shouldn’t have to fear a veto or lack of support from a new council. Come the new year, Fulper and Lutz will no longer be on council after losing their bids for reelection in November in a race that largely centered on this controversial warehouse proposal. If Fulper and Lutz are wondering why they weren’t reelected, this approach to cramming through an unpopular proposal should give them some insight.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lehigh Valley#Covid#Omicron#Lehigh University#Christmas#Lafayette College
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Dec. 24-30)

WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. ALLENTOWN “Washi Transformed — New Expressions in Japanese Paper,” more than 30 two-dimensional works, sculptures and installations, through Jan. 2. “The Ceramics of Toshiko Takaezu,” 11 a.m.-4 p.m., through Dec. 31. Allentown Art Museum, 31 N. 5th St. allentownartmuseum.org, 610-432-4333.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Nazareth Area High School is going virtual Thursday due to COVID

Nazareth Area High School is switching to online instruction for the last school day before winter break, according to the principal. A letter to parents from Principal Alan Davis says the decision to go to online instruction conforms with recommendations from the Pennsylvania health and education departments for large schools with 45 or more positive cases of COVID-19 within a 10-day rolling period.
NAZARETH, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

COVID vaccinations now required for anyone visiting St. Luke’s hospital patients

If you plan to visit a patient at a St. Luke’s hospital, you’ll need to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Lehigh Valley-based St. Luke’s University Health Network announced heightened restrictions on Tuesday as new cases surge and the more-transmissible omicron variant becomes the dominant strain in the U.S. It’s the second time this month that the hospital network has tightened its visitation policy amid rising COVID-19 cases.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Pa. senator complains about going soft of crime, but shows no care for public health | Letter

In Pennsylvania the chance of dying from COVID-19 is almost 20 times greater than violent crime. This is what happens when we go soft on COVID-19, with lawsuits challenging fair elections and good public health measures. Yet, Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano and his extremist GOP cohorts want to play up violent crime to conceal their willful disregard for public heath and criminal negligence during this pandemic.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Christkindlmarkt announces near record year in Bethlehem

Visitors clearly missed the holiday magic of Christkindlmarkt in Bethlehem as tens of thousands set a near attendance record during this year’s 29th annual festival. Organizers announced Wednesday more than 93,500 guests turned out during its five-weekend run. The number of people who shopped underneath the big white tents at SteelStacks came second to 2019′s record-setting nearly 95,000 patrons, according to ArtsQuest, the nonprofit presenting Christkindlmarkt.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Rite Aid to close at least 63 stores

Rite Aid, the long-time East Pennsboro Township-based pharmaceutical chain announced on Tuesday that it will close at least 63 stores next year. The national drug store chain did not identify where the stores are located. It made the announcement as part of its third quarter results from 2021. Rite Aid,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
