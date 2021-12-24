ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Maybe it depends on where you live

By Robert Minch
Red Bluff Daily News
 2 days ago

Today is Christmas Eve. If you were fortunate to receive presents, when did you open them? Probably the same day as your folks did. But, in any case, what is the good word, or several good words, for this time of the year? Google says it depends on what version of...

www.redbluffdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Bay Area Entertainer

I will never help anyone again......EVER!

I'm too kindhearted, or I'm too naive.... Yesterday it was so cold out that we took a man into our home out of the kindness of our hearts. We felt so sorry for him, the poor thing was standing stiff and frozen out in the cold, but this morning he had just vanished. Not a word...not even a goodbye or a thank you for sheltering him.
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Then & Now: Do you know where this is?

Students in Grades 4 and 5 made their way to this church each morning in the early 1900s. The neighborhood school was too crowded. Another one was being built. In the meantime, students were taught at the nearby church. The church was built in the early 1900s, called at the...
Sentinel

Put yourself in shoes of others before judging them

This time of year, it’s easy to get caught up in shopping, gifts, travel, planning a meal and all the other hustle and bustle of the holiday season. But for everyone experiencing stress, know that there are those feeling a different type of holiday stress — namely figuring out where to sleep or where their next meal will come from and when that’s going to be.
The Newberg Graphic

'Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus'

A newspaper editor in the 19th century pens a timeless response to a little girl's question about SantaIn 1897, The New York Sun newspaper ran an editorial answering every youngster's one question about Christmas. We take pleasure in answering this prominently with the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun: Dear Editor — I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, "If you see it in The Sun, it's so." Please tell me the truth,...
HuffingtonPost

I De-Friend People Every December. Here's Why You Should Too.

For the past few years ― without apology ― I’ve taken stock of the people in my orbit and have treated myself to a cleanse; I’ve coined it De-friend December. I take a thoughtful assessment of my friends and decide if, well, we are. There’s no complicated algorithm or formula. It’s actually pretty basic and focuses on one extremely humble question: Are we really friends?
Red Bluff Daily News

Everyone’s writing about Christmas

Everyone is writing about Christmas. I guess that’s because it’s the season, and therefore the thing for writers to do. From my days in the Half Moon Bay paper, through the columns about past Christmases that have appeared in the Daily News, I don’t think I can say anything new. But once I sat down, I got inspired, so here goes.
Red Bluff Daily News

The birth of the Prince of Peace

Merry Christmas. Today, we celebrate the birth of the Christ child and people all around the world are joining in. Depending on the culture, the celebration may look different, but the focus is the same. Christmas marks the arrival of the Messiah, the One who would save us from our sin and bring reconciliation between sinful man and our Holy and Righteous God.
protocol.com

What fun plans do you have for the holidays?

For us, it’s all things family this year. We are seeing our first grandson, who was born earlier this year, and we’ll spend a few days doing fun winter activities, as well as eating way too much. Then we’ll spend time with our other children — one of whom married into a family of ranchers and farmers, so, we will spend a few days on their ranch completely disconnected. There, we plan to ride ATVs, hike and — of course — eat more great food! I couldn’t be more grateful for the time away to reconnect with family, and the ability to do so more safely this year.
New Country 99.1

A White Christmas? Depends on Whether You Think It’s Frightful or Delightful

If you've ever seen A Christmas Story - and surely you have - one of the best scenes of the entire movie is when little Ralphie wakes up on Christmas morning, takes a look outside and sees a blanket of freshly fallen snow. What kid doesn't want to wake up to that sight on Christmas morning before flying downstairs to open presents and/or possibly shoot their eye out?
Talking With Tami

Feel Good Friday: Things Money Can’t Buy

My grandson Legend and I have a wonderful time hanging out with each other! He has no clue what’s going on in the world, all he wants to do is laugh and play. I don’t blame him and sometimes I wish I could feel the same way. When you’re young, you just want to be happy, be around people you love and have good friends. But it’s also times like this that I as a first-time grandma cherish. Legend is growing up right before my eyes and we have such a great time together. The only thing, he thinks I’m his age and can run around and do the things like him, its the funniest thing!
Red Bluff Daily News

The shortest day of the year

It’s the shortest day of year. Thank Goddess. From here on out the days get longer. For me, this is cause for celebration. I hate feeling like it is time for bed at 7 at night. Now we begin the long slide into spring and summer. Off we go.
worcestermag.com

Watching the city change

There’s something about living in the same place — the same house, the same neighborhood, the same city — for 65 years (and yes, I still don’t and can’t drive at 65, but thankfully, I have the same amount of curiosity that I had when this picture was taken) that allows you to know where all the dents and breaks in the fences came from, what the vacant lots or more recently-built buildings used to be decades ago, the transition of Old Worcester to New Worcester to Old Worcester to New Worcester being an already twice survived film; remembering helping one of your best friend’s family move their entire collection of possessions, packed tightly into already broken cardboard boxes, from the up the street when their home was taken for the Elm Park Community School after one of our classmates accidently burned down the Dix Street Elementary School Annex; the long walk up to the lower part of Grafton Street going past the beloved parts of the downtown of your childhood that had been demolished to make way for the new mall that was going to bring the city into the modern age; the reality that wasn’t going to happen about the same time the classmate from the aforementioned family was charged with murder in another part of the city (and seeing his son ended up in a similar situation about the time rumors of the next version of Worcester was on the way); and wondering how many of the younger kids growing up here today will be affected by the tens of thousands of new residents moving into the city and whether they’ll be a place for them at all.
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
KETK / FOX51 News

East Texans give their opinions on the true meaning of Christmas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — “‘Tis the season,” we’ve all heard that before. But is it just about presents, or does it mean something more? Santa Claus himself claims the season is about “the birth of our lord and savior.” Many others, including Bishop Nickalous Mcgrew, Lead Pastor of Higher Dimensions Church, say it’s about Jesus […]
