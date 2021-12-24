ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

How to protect yourself from holiday cyber attacks

By Melissa Torres
 2 days ago

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The attorney general’s office is asking Massachusetts businesses and organizations to stay vigilant against cyber attacks over the holidays.

Most notably they’re asking operators of critical infrastructure, like public utilities, to be on high alert. Earlier this year, a cyber attack at colonial pipeline led to fuel shortages all along the east coast.

It’s not just businesses though, individuals can also be targeted by face cyber attacks. Here are some tips to keep yourself safe:

  • Links: Avoid clicking on links without checking them
  • Emails: Avoid opening emails that are requesting for funds, or have suspicious text. Additionally, check the email addresses to ensure that it is a real person, organization.
  • Sensitive Information: Avoid sharing sensitive information such as names, addresses and avoid disclosing your social security number or bank information
  • Secure your Software: Make sure to set secure passwords on your devices, and install security software to keep hackers from gaining access to records, data, and files on your devices
  • WIFI Security: On top of protecting your devices, it is suggested to have a secure wife connection, and if you have important paperwork or files possibly consider installing a firewall

