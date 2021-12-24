ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

‘A Visit from St. Nicholas’

By Clement Clarke Moore
trumbulltimes.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: To continue a Christmas Eve tradition, we are publishing Clement Clarke Moore’s 19th century poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”. While visions of sugarplums danced in their heads;. And Mamma in her ’kerchief and I in my cap. Had just settled our brains...

www.trumbulltimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

35 clever Christmas jokes for kids

It's the most wonderful time of the year — and it's time to laugh until your belly shakes like a bowl full of jelly. While there are plenty of PG-13 holiday jokes, there is always room for a wholesome holiday chuckle. Here are the top 35 funny Christmas jokes for kids to get the whole family in the spirit.
RELATIONSHIPS
CBS Miami

Why Are Red And Green The Colors Of Christmas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Around this time of year, we see beautiful decorations illuminate in stores, in our homes, on our streets — and two colors tend to dominate the decor. But why are red and green the colors of Christmas? David Landry teaches religious studies at the University of St. Thomas. “We have a lot of different accounts of how it came to be,” he said. “Like so many traditions, there’s no definitive answer.” But he did offer up a few theories scholars have come up with over the years. The first one involves the crown of thorns — the holly — placed on...
MIAMI, FL
theloopnewspaper.com

Christmas before Rudolph

The first time I heard about Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer was in 1950. My Marine husband and I had been married eight months and were living in a Quonset Hut at Camp Pendleton. It was late November and Gene Autry, the cowboy movie star of that era, was on the radio singing his heart out about the latest addition to Santa's transportation system. I know Autry owned a baseball team (the L.A. Angels) but he must have had a large interest in the radio station too, for his voice and that song came on with great regularity. The neighbor in the hut next to us – about ten feet away – had a record of the song that she played for her children with equal regularity except that her record had a skip in it. I would hear, "Rudolph, with your nose so bright, so bright, so bright, etc." until she either adjusted it or it finally went on by itself. Since our Quonset huts were so close there was no question of my not hearing the song each time it was played.
CHRISTMAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clement Clarke Moore
New Prague Times

Christmas Pageant a reminder of the season

With shy smiles, a few giggles and some nervous energy by the younger participants, more than 30 children presented the Christmas story at St. John’s Catholic Church of Union Hill the morning of Sunday, Dec. 19. The church’s annual Children’s Christmas Pageant was a reminder of what the season is about, a baby born in a simple manger, who was honored by angels, shepherds and kings. Originally planned for Wednesday, Dec. 15, the pageant was postponed due to warnings of high winds. The Sunday pageant had older children holding hands of younger ones to help them in their parts. Ted and Paige Nytes organized the pageant with Ted Nytes helping Nathan Lemke, as King Herod, with his lines during the performance.
FESTIVAL
Albany Herald

SCOTT LUDWIG: Wishing for a true Christmas miracle

Most people would agree that the worst thing about Christmas is that it only comes around once a year. Of course, there are also those couple of pounds added to our waistlines while sitting around the holiday dinner table, and the bills to be paid once the last present is unwrapped. Those rank high on the “worst list” as well, but they’re only a small part of what makes Christmas the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.
FESTIVAL
Midland Daily News

A Christmas story

The Christmas when I was 5 years old is filled with memories of a child’s set of dishes from a grocery store named Thompson’s Mercantile in downtown Midland. Memories of speaking a piece in the Christmas program with Shirley Town. Memories of Lillian and Steve Balcirak singing “Long, Long Ago.” And memories of my heart breaking.
MIDLAND, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Elf#Christmas Cupid#St Nick
Victoria Advocate

Saturday Sermon Jesus, St. Nicholas and You

Some complain that Christmas has become too commercialized and too secularized. Far too many people observe the holy day of the Christ mass without any acknowledgment of Christ at all. A store clerk remarked to me: “I don’t know what all the Christmas fuss is all about. It’s just another day.” This guy had no idea of what Christmas is really about. The truth is “no Jesus, no Christmas.” The guy had no faith. He might have shared the same perspective as the fictional character Scrooge. If he had it his way, it would be another day to work and make more money. Or it’s about parties and presents and TV specials without reverence for meditation on the main focus of Christmas, namely, God taking on flesh and blood to save us. It seems like Santa Claus gets more attention than Jesus.
RELIGION
CBS New York

Parishioners Attend First In-Person Christmas Eve Services Since 2019

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday throughout the Tri-State Area for Christmas Eve mass. The beloved tradition was in-person after going virtual last year because of COVID-19. Despite the Omicron variant raging in the community, the midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is going at full capacity, as planned, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Parishioners gathered outside St. Patrick’s to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. “He came to save us all from our sins and give us freedom,” said Amy Storrie. The spirit of Christmas was alive at a church in Bayside, Queens. Christmas for the Stein family always starts with mass. “It’s nice to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sbts.edu

10 Things You Should Know about St. Nicholas

This article is part of the 10 Things You Should Know series. 1. There is very little historical evidence related to the life of St. Nicholas. Although Nicholas is one of the most popular saints in the history of the church, there is next to no historically verifiable evidence regarding his life! Celebration of his life goes back to at least the sixth century, when the Byzantine Emperor Justinian (483–565) dedicated a church to him and St. Priscus in Constantinople.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
Renna Media

Santa Visits St. Theresa School to Celebrate the Holidays

Sunday, December 5th marked the day that St. Theresa School kicked off the holiday spirit by hosting its first annual Pictures with Santa. The event was well attended by approximately 110 children and family members. The laughter of surprise rang down the halls when the children saw Santa, and volunteer elves and other festive helpers gave out bags of holiday candy. Along with meeting Santa, the families of STS spread joy to the local community by donating over 400 food items to the St. Theresa Church Food Pantry. Approximately 50 extra bags of holiday candy were donated to Bernice’s Place, a loving shelter in Elizabeth, NJ for children in need.
ELIZABETH, NJ
The Newberg Graphic

'Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus'

A newspaper editor in the 19th century pens a timeless response to a little girl's question about SantaIn 1897, The New York Sun newspaper ran an editorial answering every youngster's one question about Christmas. We take pleasure in answering this prominently with the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun: Dear Editor — I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, "If you see it in The Sun, it's so." Please tell me the truth,...
POLITICS
mediavillage.com

The HISTORY Channel’s Moment in Media: "A Visit from St. Nicholas" Was First Published Anonymously in a Small Town Newspaper

Do you envision Santa Claus as a jolly old man with rosy cheeks and a bouncing belly? Do you imagine him flying from chimney to chimney and pulled by eight reindeer? And do you know those reindeer have names like Dasher and Dancer, Prancer and Vixen? Much of what we consider to be the all-American St. Nick derives from "A Visit from St. Nicholas," a poem first published 198 years ago this month -- December 23, 1823, to be exact -- in the Troy Sentinel, a newspaper based in a small city just north of Albany, New York.
TV & VIDEOS
tribuneledgernews.com

JAMES KILGORE: A recipe for a merry Christmas

Beginning with the December night in 1956 when I proposed marriage, this is our 65th year as a couple. Memories fight for preeminence when the bank is so full. When I think of home and Christmas, the smells of the season rise to the top. When Ruth gets in the kitchen, the odors of baking and seasoning are as irresistible as she is. The special tarts, the hot dishes, the varieties of cookies, and desserts are a challenge to my “all you can eat” manhood. Christmas brings a feast of food, fun, and fellowship around the table with family and friends. But the recipe I have in mind today, however, has to do with the ingredients which build memories for the family in this season.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy