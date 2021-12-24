ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas

Day Planner: Christmas Eve

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe will not be feeling like Christmas Eve, with highs approaching 50 in northern Iowa and into the...

ALERT DAY: Sunday Afternoon Snow

We have an ALERT DAY in effect for Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow is expected widespread to be between 1"-3". The snow arrives around noon to 1 PM as a dusting before picking up in intensity around 3PM. Temperatures being slightly warmer in northern Iowa will limit snowfall totals south of the border. The highest of accumulation is likely in southeast Minnesota (Preston, Rochester, Dodge Center, etc). A thin layer of ice is expected to develop on roads and this snow will stick around for accumulation. Therefore, you will need extra time out the door to work Monday morning.
MN WEATHER: Sunday Afternoon Snow Could Complicate Holiday Travel

Stay Informed: WCCO Weather App | Live Radars | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re heading home to the Twin Cities from a holiday destination Sunday, you may want to consider leaving early. Snow is expected to move into western and southern Minnesota after 4 p.m., hitting the metro right around 7 p.m. WCCO Meteorologist Katie Steiner says to expect 2 to 4 inches. After that, it’ll move into central Minnesota, which is expected to get the heaviest snowfall — around 5 to 7 inches. The snow will continue falling overnight, reaching northern Minnesota by Monday morning. In addition to the snow, strong wind gusts Sunday night and into...
Christmas Eve at 3AM

Merry Christmas to all who celebrate, and many thanks to our always dependable Bobby Panza for these early morning, December 24 captures of a lovely blanket in Central Park.
Hold onto your hats (unless they're winter hats)

Wind speeds will be picking up just in time for the snow to arrive Sunday afternoon. This will cause limited visibility out on the roads as well as blowing snow on the roads, which will make it harder for them to drive on. While they will not be gusting quite enough for blizzard status, the limited visibility combined with the snowfall rate picking up in the afternoon and evening will make it even harder to drive. As always in these winter situations, make sure to give extra time when going places.
