Day Planner: Christmas Eve

Wind speeds will be picking up just in time for the snow to arrive Sunday afternoon. This will cause limited visibility out on the roads as well as blowing snow on the roads, which will make it harder for them to drive on. While they will not be gusting quite enough for blizzard status, the limited visibility combined with the snowfall rate picking up in the afternoon and evening will make it even harder to drive. As always in these winter situations, make sure to give extra time when going places.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO