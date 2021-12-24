ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wish List: Mom wants go grow her business, support family

By Barb Ickes
Quad Cities Onlines
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHer tasty pastries are a hit at the Freight House Farmers' Market. Now Acissa Malonga wants to make a go of a business, selling her handmade samosas in local grocery stores and restaurants. First, she needs a little help. Malonga is a mother of two and a recent survivor...

