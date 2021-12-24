ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Christmas Forecast

KAAL-TV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany are probably wondering how the forecast is looking for travelling to family members' houses for dinner or just...

www.kaaltv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KAAL-TV

ALERT DAY: Sunday Afternoon Snow

We have an ALERT DAY in effect for Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow is expected widespread to be between 1"-3". The snow arrives around noon to 1 PM as a dusting before picking up in intensity around 3PM. Temperatures being slightly warmer in northern Iowa will limit snowfall totals south of the border. The highest of accumulation is likely in southeast Minnesota (Preston, Rochester, Dodge Center, etc). A thin layer of ice is expected to develop on roads and this snow will stick around for accumulation. Therefore, you will need extra time out the door to work Monday morning.
PRESTON, MN
mypanhandle.com

Christmas Night Forecast

Christmas night shall remain mild with light winds out of the south and temperatures settling near 60 degrees overnight. Instances of patchy fog are possible for low-lying inland areas, so be careful if driving. Heading into Sunday, the warmth will remain, but a bit more cloud cover will be possible....
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Hold onto your hats (unless they're winter hats)

Wind speeds will be picking up just in time for the snow to arrive Sunday afternoon. This will cause limited visibility out on the roads as well as blowing snow on the roads, which will make it harder for them to drive on. While they will not be gusting quite enough for blizzard status, the limited visibility combined with the snowfall rate picking up in the afternoon and evening will make it even harder to drive. As always in these winter situations, make sure to give extra time when going places.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Wintry mix arrives for Monday

We hope that you had a wonderful Christmas day. Sunday will be cooler than Christmas day, with highs only topping out in the lower to mid 40's. Some peaks of sunshine will be possible at times, but clouds will win out this evening as a low pressure arrives early Monday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
KAAL-TV

ANOTHER ALERT DAY: Tuesday Evening

Tuesday is the other day where we are expecting snow. Unlike Sunday, there is not likely to be a mix to limit snowfall in some communities. This snow will also be falling as people are heading home from work and MORE snow is currently expected widespread. We are talking between 3"-5" locally (possibly more could be in the forecast as this system gets closer). Ice on the ground will likely increase from what we get Sunday night and Monday morning, which will make the commute even harder. Bottom line, make sure to be ready for a longer ride home from work Tuesday evening, and stay safe and aware!!
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Your First Alert Forecast

Look for mostly sunny and mild weather for Christmas Day, with highs in the 40's and 50's. No snow for Christmas this year—instead we’ll start off with some light rain this morning, followed by gradual clearing and sunshine by afternoon. Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Northern Iowa
CBS Sacramento

Rain, Omicron Variant Force New Christmas Traditions for Sacramento Families

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Rain on Christmas meant many opted for plans inside and the highly contagious omicron variant meant some would spend the holiday away from loved ones for the second year in a row. The highly contagious omicron variant is evident in 50% to 70% of new coronavirus cases in parts of the most populous state heading into the holidays as California is on the precipice of recording 5 million confirmed cases of COVID-19, health officials said Friday. The numbers reflected in the holidays for many families, who made changes to the size of their gatherings. “We’re just looking at the Christmas...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy