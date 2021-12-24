Christmas Forecast

We have an ALERT DAY in effect for Sunday afternoon and evening. Snow is expected widespread to be between 1"-3". The snow arrives around noon to 1 PM as a dusting before picking up in intensity around 3PM. Temperatures being slightly warmer in northern Iowa will limit snowfall totals south of the border. The highest of accumulation is likely in southeast Minnesota (Preston, Rochester, Dodge Center, etc). A thin layer of ice is expected to develop on roads and this snow will stick around for accumulation. Therefore, you will need extra time out the door to work Monday morning.
