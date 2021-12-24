Christmas Forecast

Tuesday is the other day where we are expecting snow. Unlike Sunday, there is not likely to be a mix to limit snowfall in some communities. This snow will also be falling as people are heading home from work and MORE snow is currently expected widespread. We are talking between 3"-5" locally (possibly more could be in the forecast as this system gets closer). Ice on the ground will likely increase from what we get Sunday night and Monday morning, which will make the commute even harder. Bottom line, make sure to be ready for a longer ride home from work Tuesday evening, and stay safe and aware!!

