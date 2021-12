ITHACA, N.Y.—Wouldn’t you like to start 2022 Fresh? Will you Dip… or Dodge Remember when we all got together at the Yacht Club to celebrate New Year’s Day? Wasn’t it a blast? Or maybe you missed it—but don’t miss it this year! In person and live-streamed, it’ll be our 7th Annual Ithaca Chill Challenge, and we want you to join the fun; visit our website at ithacachillchallenge.org, find a friend, and donate to ‘Dip’ them in the lake.

