ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Stunning rex begonias can flourish in your Texas garden with proper love, care

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIts name is “Rex” begonia, and as far as I’m concerned it’s the king of the Plant Kingdom when it comes to stunning foliage. I’ve been fascinated by this plant since I was probably 8 or 9 years old. It was hard to find...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
gardeningsoul.com

How to Make a Snake Plant to Bloom (Highly Fragrant & Rare)

When I saw my first Snake Plant blossom, it was a beautiful sight. The petals on this plant were so delicate and pretty – something you would never expect from such an unassuming looking bush!. The Sansevieria plant is a popular houseplant for its large, colorful flowers. If you’re looking...
GARDENING
Insider

How to grow and care for a poinsettia plant

Poinsettias are known as Christmas flowers for their red and green foliage. What look like bright red flower petals are actually modified leaves called bracts. Because poinsettias are native to Mexico, they prefer bright indirect light and slight humidity. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen Reference library for more stories. As...
GARDENING
iheart.com

Plant of the Week - Christmas Cactus

I have to stay with the Holiday theme for plant picks, so this week, let’s look at the Christmas Cactus!. Now here is an indoor plant that just keeps on giving year after year, producing it’s most exotic looking flowers (colors include red, rose, purple, lavender, pink, peach, cream and white – which can last 6-8 weeks at cooler temps) on the ends of some very unusual looking foliage, every year from Thanksgiving to Christmas. And did we mention it’s one of the easiest indoor plants to grow? Great looking foliage plant, topped off with Holiday flowers…what more could you ask for?
GARDENING
FIRST For Women

Trouble Sleeping? This Gorgeous Christmas Houseplant Could Help

Houseplants don’t just make our homes feel cozier, they can also have amazing health benefits. Some zap toxins in the air, while others boost your focus — and they all help ease anxiety and stress. When it comes to better sleep, there’s a plant for that, too! The Christmas cactus could be just what you need to catch some more Zzzs this holiday season.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
China, TX
marthastewart.com

Your Complete Guide to Fertilizing Roses for Vibrant, Beautiful Blooms

Roses are one of the most popular flowers in the world—the fragrant, multi-petaled beauties come in a variety of shades and sizes, making them perfect for just about any celebration or centerpiece arrangement. Despite their popularity, roses have a reputation for being hard to manage; they're heavy feeders, meaning they require a significant amount of nutrients and frequent fertilization. "The three main nutrients roses need from fertilizer are nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium," says Kristen Smith, plants coordinator and rose product manager at Star® Roses and Plants. She also notes that roses require a range of micronutrients, including iron, calcium, and magnesium. When given a fertilizer with the necessary elements, the flowering shrub is actually quite easy to care for and will produce big, beautiful blooms year after year.
GARDENING
Insider

How to grow and care for a Christmas cactus houseplant

Unlike other succulents and cacti, the Christmas cactus is native to Brazil and prefers slight humidity. This succulent is named after the holiday season during which it blooms its magenta-colored flowers. Christmas cacti are quite hardy and can live for many decades with proper care. Visit Insider's Home & Kitchen...
GARDENING
BobVila

The Best Soil for Strawberries of 2021

Few fruits are quite as delectable—and desirable—as strawberries. Fortunately, these summertime favorites are relatively straightforward to grow, whether planted in a garden bed, a strawberry tower, or a container. Still, some home gardeners can’t seem to produce flavorful fruits, or their plants yield only a handful of berries. The secret to a sweeter, more bountiful harvest often starts with optimal soil.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Soil#Garden Plants
northwestgeorgianews.com

Poinsettias can stay bright if given proper care

The beautiful color of poinsettias may stay bright for months if you care for them properly. Bright, indirect light and frequent watering are essential. Don’t allow the plants to wilt, however, watering too often can damage the roots. Plants can be re-flowered, although the procedure is somewhat demanding. To...
GARDENING
Bryan College Station Eagle

TEXAS GARDENING: Chinquapin trees only suited to eastern part of Texas

Dear Neil: I grew up in northern Louisiana, and I’m considering planting a chinquapin tree. My dad used to find the prickly nuts. He would crack them open and feed them to us. I’d like to try one, but what are its soil requirements?. A: Chinquapin trees (Castanea...
TEXAS STATE
Tree Hugger

How Problems Can Be Opportunities in a Garden

Gardening problems can sometimes seem insurmountable. It is easy to become disheartened when things do not go according to plan or when we are faced with problematic circumstances. But in permaculture, we remember that what seems like problems at first can often be viewed as opportunities. By changing our mindset...
GARDENING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
India
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Google
Country
China
Riverside Press Enterprise

Why cover crops are good for winter gardening

Winter is officially here and those summer vegetable gardens are now a (hopefully) fond memory. What should you do with all that empty garden space?. Of course, there’s always winter vegetables such as salad greens, kale, cauliflower, broccoli, cabbage, and other cooking greens. Peas and fava beans are big favorites at our house as well. The shorter days of winter bring fewer hours of full sun, so winter gardens tend to grow less vigorously. Another problem we’ve encountered is excessive shade from our house cast over the garden space due to the sun being lower in the sky.
GARDENING
BobVila

Master String of Pearls Care for the Ultimate Hanging-Basket Houseplant

Once part of the Curio genus, the string of pearls plant is indeed “novel” and “bizarre,” as the “curio” nomer suggests, since its foliage resembles strands of beads. Fortunately, it escapes another of the definition’s adjectives and isn’t “rare.” So even the most frugal of gardeners can afford green pearls.
GARDENING
KBTX.com

Weekend Gardener: Caring for your holiday plants

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Holiday plants, like Christmas trees and poinsettias, can be beautiful additions to seasonal decor. However, these living plants require certain care--and it differs for each of them. Skip Richter, the Brazos County horticulturist and professor with Texas A&M AgriLife, explains how to care for your...
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
Hickory Daily Record

Column: Garden taught us patience, care

In March of 2020, with lockdown looming as COVID-19 began to spread, like many others across the country, I started a “coronavirus garden.” Learning a new skill while under lockdown would help me feel more productive, and as a father of two young boys, planting and tending to a garden would be a valuable learning experience for them, I reasoned. Throughout the spring and into the summer, I, along with my kids, as anticipated, learned the basics of gardening. But what I had not anticipated was how gardening and parenting would converge during our time under lockdown, providing mutually reinforcing nudgings and reminders.
GARDENING
Norman Transcript

Gardening: What can you do in the garden in this chilly season?

There is a laundry list of gardening activities to accomplish as the snow flies. This list is certainly not exhaustive, but gives a sense of my seasonal duties, along with some action items for the home garden. Some of the action items on my list include:. Clean up those hand...
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Planting a Garden for Future Generations

Gardeners who are truly far-sighted can achieve far more than those who focus almost exclusively on the here and now. Planting a garden for future generations means that we can ensure true sustainability. As well as just focusing on the needs and desires of the present, we see to it that our gardens will provide for the needs and desires of future generations.
GARDENING
momeefriendsli.com

4 Simple Tips For Properly Handling Your Landscape Issues

A gorgeous landscape is one of the most soothing things to experience; spending hours in a lush backyard after a long day can produce feelings of rest and relaxation, and having a lovely exterior to spend time in can encourage you and members of your household to spend more time out of doors. Caring for and maintaining your property, however, can be a bit of a headache, especially if you make a few critical mistakes early on. The following will explore several things that you can do to help avoid and repair landscaping issues.
GARDENING

Comments / 0

Community Policy