Wish List: Mom wants go grow her business, support family

The magical season of sweater weather, hot cocoa, sweet treats, and festive holiday music has finally arrived. This time of year is associated with feelings of happiness and joy. There are typically a lot of fun activities occurring this time of year, depending on each family's traditions. During this time of year, some families take holiday photos, send out cards, go on trips, decorate their homes, play games, visit Santa, bake cookies, exchange gifts, build gingerbread houses, and even snowmen. At the same time, all the activities associated with the holidays may induce excitement for most; for individuals with neurodiversity, these events can be overstimulating and even quite stressful. If your child is autistic, you’re not alone. The CDC estimates that one in every 54 children in the United States is autistic. The global average is 1 in every 160 children. Yet, despite its prevalence, Autism Spectrum Disorders (ASDs) aren’t clearly understood in our culture at large.

