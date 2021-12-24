ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Delta, United airlines cancel hundreds of flights nationwide due to boom in Omicron cases of COVID-19

By Gephardt Daily Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDec. 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Delta Airlines and United Airlines are canceling hundreds of flights over the holiday weekend, starting Friday, due to the rapid spread of the highly...

