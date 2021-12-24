ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Titans find a way, rally to defeat 49ers 20-17

By TERRY MCCORMICK TitanInsider.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE — There is something about adverse situations that seems to bring out the best in the Tennessee Titans. What else would you expect as they rallied for a 20-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers with the left side of their offensive line missing and being shutout in the first...

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s controversial call vs. Titans that raised Jimmy Garoppolo speculation

The San Francisco 49ers lost a close game to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday Night Football. The game ended after a heroic effort from Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill and kicker Randy Bullock, who nailed the game-winning kick. However, 49ers fans were left with a bad taste in their mouth due to missed opportunities from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and a controversial call from head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan’s call raised speculation about Garoppolo, to which the head coach responded.
Garoppolo's mistakes plague 49ers in 20-17 loss to Titans

Jimmy Garoppolo's stretch of avoiding the catastrophic mistakes that have plagued him throughout his career came to a crushing end. Garoppolo threw a pair of interceptions to turn a game that San Francisco seemed to have under control into a 20-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night. “It’s...
NFL World Reacts To Greg Olsen’s Performance During 49ers-Titans Game

Former NFL tight end Greg Olsen has rapidly become a fan favorite among color commentators during games. His performance during yesterday’s 49ers-Titans game had the NFL world buzzing. Olsen was on the call for NFL Network’s broadcast of Thursday Night Football between the San Francisco 49ers and Tennessee Titans....
A.J. Brown's second half energizes Tennessee Titans in win over 49ers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown provided much-needed life for an anemic offense in the Titans' 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night. Brown had 11 receptions for 145 yards and a touchdown in his first game back from injured reserve. He was itching...
Titans storm back, beat 49ers 20-17

Injuries have played such a big role in this season for the Titans, but tonight, they got one step closer to full strength. Star receiver A.J. Brown was activated before the game, and boy-oh-boy did he ever show out. Brown powered a huge comeback for the Titans, sparked by some...
Niners struggle mightily on 3rd down in 20-17 loss to Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers, led by two-time Pro Bowl defensive end Nick Bosa, turned in a mighty defensive performance against Tennessee on first and second down. Third down was another story. The Niners gave up big play after big play Thursday night with a chance to get off the field and blew a 10-0 halftime lead in losing 20-17 to the Tennessee Titans. The 49ers looked dominant on first and second downs, holding the Titans to an average of 3.19 yards per play. The Niners gave up an average of 9 yards a play on third down.
49ers vs. Titans final score, results: Tennessee rallies in second half, steals victory in final seconds

The Titans stole a 20-17 victory against the 49ers on Thursday night with a field goal in the final seconds of the matchup. Randy Bullock made a 44-yard attempt with four seconds remaining and sealed the victory, moving the Titans to 10-5 overall and one step closer to clinching the AFC South title. The Titans only need one more win or a Colts loss to lock up the division crown.
Titans-49ers Inactives

NASHVILLE – Here are the inactives for Thursday’s game between the Tennessee Titans (9-5) and the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) at Nissan Stadium:. CB Chris Jones, ILB Joe Jones, LT Taylor Lewan, ILB David Long, DL Larrell Murchison and OLB Derick Roberson. San Francisco: LB Dre Greenlaw, S...
Recap: Miserable mistakes send 49ers to 20-17 loss to Titans in Nashville

The 49ers have been quite good at times during the 2021 season, but there have also been moments where they've looked exactly the opposite. Both sides were on full display against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, and unfortunately the bad far outweighed the good for the 49ers as they stumbled to a 20-17 loss at Nissan Stadium in Nashville.
NFL Week 16 Game Recap: Tennessee Titans 20, San Francisco 49ers 17

After a slow start, the Tennessee Titans rallied to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 on Thursday night. Rankings & Projections | WR/CB Matchup Chart | NFL & NCAA Betting Dashboards | NFL Player Props tool | NFL & NCAA Power Rankings. The 49ers held a 10-0 lead early but...
49ers -Titans Live Blog

This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers (8-6) week 16 matchup with the Tennessee Titans (9-5) from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. 8:09 Randy Buller hits from 44-yards out. Tennessee is going to win 20-17. That first quarter interception in the red zone by Jimmy Garoppolo cost the 49ers this one.
Six Things That Stood Out for the Titans in Thursday Night's 20-17 Win Over the 49ers

NASHVILLE – The Titans rallied for a 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Thursday night at Nissan Stadium. Here's a look at six things that stood out in the contest:. All night long, teammates kept telling Titans receiver A.J. Brown: "Welcome back! Welcome back!" Brown returned to action after missing the last three games, and he made a heck of a difference. Brown caught a career-high 11 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown, and he was a sparkplug all game long. Brown made a 42-yard catch on a down-field heave from quarterback Ryan Tannehill, and he caught an 18-yard pass for a touchdown late. Brown came up big time and again on third down, which extended drives. "I am very grateful, just to play football again," Brown said. "I tweeted I missed playing football, because I did. I was on IR, watching the games. It was tough to watch. … This is what I love to do – I really feel like this is my purpose of living."
Randy Bullock kicks late field goal as Tennessee Titans beat San Francisco 49ers

The Tennessee Titans clawed their way back from being 10 points down at half-time to beat the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 with just seconds remaining.Quarterback Ryan Tannehill had just 40 yards through the air for the first half but upped his game after the break to finish with 209 yards and a touchdown.Tannehill led his side on a 55-yard, 13-play drive at the start of the third quarter which ended with kicker Randy Bullock slotting a 38-yard field goal which marked the Titans’ first points.THAT'S GAME! Tennessee comes back and WINS! #Titans📺: #SFvsTEN on @NFLNetwork📱: https://t.co/3mPIe4up1m pic.twitter.com/89BMinxbCZ— NFL (@NFL) December 24,...
