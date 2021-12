If the NFL season were to end today, the San Francisco 49ers would be just on the fringe of the eight NFC teams that would claim a spot in postseason play. At 8-7 following Thursday, the team currently sits third in an NFC West division that's jam-packed with firepower, headlined by the Cardinals and Rams, who are tied atop the foursome at 10-4.

