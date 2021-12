Trading in the stock market can be quite risky, especially if you know that is where your return on investment lies. Stock trading can also be difficult when you have to make tough decisions that may be unpopular. This situation is when a master trader separates himself from the amateurs. Stock trader David Kang has dedicated his life to helping amateur traders learn the ins and outs of the stock market to multiply their wealth. When Kang started trading, he was a teenager desperate to make money. Now a millionaire, he wants his story to be an inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs and investors to follow in his footsteps.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO