Lawyers question why Maxwell jury heard from only four accusers

The government’s case against Ghislaine Maxwell ended on Friday with the testimony of Annie Farmer, the fourth accuser to testify in the British heiress’s federal sex-trafficking trial and the only to do so using her full real name, and two corroborating witnesses. Maxwell has been charged with recruiting and grooming underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse, and Farmer has been one of the pair’s foremost and most vocal accusers in recent years. The story she told on the witness stand was disturbing in its familiarity. First, it echoed previous testimony from Maxwell’s accusers in the trial about how the socialite allegedly primed minors for sexual exploitation. But Farmer’s story is also well known to those with even a passing interest in the case. As part of the ongoing effort to shed light on Epstein’s crimes, Farmer has publicly recounted her experiences with him and Maxwell on several occasions prior.

