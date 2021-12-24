ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

‘A Visit from St. Nicholas’

By Clement Clarke Moore
milfordmirror.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: To continue a Christmas Eve tradition, we are publishing Clement Clarke Moore’s 19th century poem, “A Visit from St. Nicholas.”. While visions of sugarplums danced in their heads;. And Mamma in her ’kerchief and I in my cap. Had just settled our brains...

www.milfordmirror.com

Comments / 0

Related
Victoria Advocate

Saturday Sermon Jesus, St. Nicholas and You

Some complain that Christmas has become too commercialized and too secularized. Far too many people observe the holy day of the Christ mass without any acknowledgment of Christ at all. A store clerk remarked to me: “I don’t know what all the Christmas fuss is all about. It’s just another day.” This guy had no idea of what Christmas is really about. The truth is “no Jesus, no Christmas.” The guy had no faith. He might have shared the same perspective as the fictional character Scrooge. If he had it his way, it would be another day to work and make more money. Or it’s about parties and presents and TV specials without reverence for meditation on the main focus of Christmas, namely, God taking on flesh and blood to save us. It seems like Santa Claus gets more attention than Jesus.
RELIGION
sbts.edu

10 Things You Should Know about St. Nicholas

This article is part of the 10 Things You Should Know series. 1. There is very little historical evidence related to the life of St. Nicholas. Although Nicholas is one of the most popular saints in the history of the church, there is next to no historically verifiable evidence regarding his life! Celebration of his life goes back to at least the sixth century, when the Byzantine Emperor Justinian (483–565) dedicated a church to him and St. Priscus in Constantinople.
LOUISVILLE, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clement Clarke Moore
CBS Miami

Why Are Red And Green The Colors Of Christmas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Around this time of year, we see beautiful decorations illuminate in stores, in our homes, on our streets — and two colors tend to dominate the decor. But why are red and green the colors of Christmas? David Landry teaches religious studies at the University of St. Thomas. “We have a lot of different accounts of how it came to be,” he said. “Like so many traditions, there’s no definitive answer.” But he did offer up a few theories scholars have come up with over the years. The first one involves the crown of thorns — the holly — placed on...
MIAMI, FL
milfordmirror.com

Jo Ann Jaacks: A blue Christmas can be an opportunity for joy

Sometimes we think we can never recover what we have lost...and the truth is, we cannot. The missed opportunity, the death of a loved one, the strength and beauty of our youth, etc. Whatever is breaking our heart cannot be mitigated or recovered. If this year’s holiday is a blue...
CELEBRATIONS
Renna Media

Santa Visits St. Theresa School to Celebrate the Holidays

Sunday, December 5th marked the day that St. Theresa School kicked off the holiday spirit by hosting its first annual Pictures with Santa. The event was well attended by approximately 110 children and family members. The laughter of surprise rang down the halls when the children saw Santa, and volunteer elves and other festive helpers gave out bags of holiday candy. Along with meeting Santa, the families of STS spread joy to the local community by donating over 400 food items to the St. Theresa Church Food Pantry. Approximately 50 extra bags of holiday candy were donated to Bernice’s Place, a loving shelter in Elizabeth, NJ for children in need.
ELIZABETH, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Nick
CBS New York

Parishioners Attend First In-Person Christmas Eve Services Since 2019

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday throughout the Tri-State Area for Christmas Eve mass. The beloved tradition was in-person after going virtual last year because of COVID-19. Despite the Omicron variant raging in the community, the midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is going at full capacity, as planned, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Parishioners gathered outside St. Patrick’s to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. “He came to save us all from our sins and give us freedom,” said Amy Storrie. The spirit of Christmas was alive at a church in Bayside, Queens. Christmas for the Stein family always starts with mass. “It’s nice to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
mediavillage.com

The HISTORY Channel’s Moment in Media: "A Visit from St. Nicholas" Was First Published Anonymously in a Small Town Newspaper

Do you envision Santa Claus as a jolly old man with rosy cheeks and a bouncing belly? Do you imagine him flying from chimney to chimney and pulled by eight reindeer? And do you know those reindeer have names like Dasher and Dancer, Prancer and Vixen? Much of what we consider to be the all-American St. Nick derives from "A Visit from St. Nicholas," a poem first published 198 years ago this month -- December 23, 1823, to be exact -- in the Troy Sentinel, a newspaper based in a small city just north of Albany, New York.
TV & VIDEOS
The Newberg Graphic

'Yes, Virginia, there is a Santa Claus'

A newspaper editor in the 19th century pens a timeless response to a little girl's question about SantaIn 1897, The New York Sun newspaper ran an editorial answering every youngster's one question about Christmas. We take pleasure in answering this prominently with the communication below, expressing at the same time our great gratification that its faithful author is numbered among the friends of The Sun: Dear Editor — I am 8 years old. Some of my little friends say there is no Santa Claus. Papa says, "If you see it in The Sun, it's so." Please tell me the truth,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Christmas
openculture.com

Why “White Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Let It Snow,” and Other Classic Christmas Songs Come from the 1940s

Cast your mind back, if you will, to Christmastime eighty years ago, and imagine which holiday songs would have been in the air — or rather, which ones wouldn’t have been. You certainly wouldn’t have heard the likes of “Jingle Bell Rock” or “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” rock-and-roll itself not yet having emerged in the form we know today. Even the thoroughly un-rocking “Silver Bells” wouldn’t be recorded until 1951, for the now-forgotten Bob Hope film The Lemon Drop Kid. What of children’s favorites like “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” and “Frosty the Snowman”? None were popular until Gene Autry laid them down in 1947, 1949, and 1950, respectively.
MUSIC
NBC News

Call me 2021's Christmas Grinch, but the holiday needs a rebrand

My kids do not approve this message. In fact, every year when I begin our annual tradition — trimming the tree accompanied not by Christmas music, but by my lecture on the holiday’s origins — I am met with groans and the occasional stocking thrown in my face. So in order to offset my kids’ annual misery, I’ve decided to deliver the lecture to all of you instead.
FESTIVAL
CBS Pittsburgh

Skating, Mass, Fish Dinner: Christmas Eve Traditions That Continue

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – When it comes to the holidays, everyone has their own celebrations and traditions they observe every year. For some, their traditions can’t be passed on. Those traditions can be sacred, whether it’s just bringing the family together for a meal or blessing the new year. Christmas Eve traditions are no different. A dinner of fish is customary for plenty of families the night before Christmas, but for Italian families, it’s revered. (Photo Credit: KDKA) The Feast of Seven Fishes highlights a tradition passed on through generations that brings families together, passes on recipes, and creates a peaceful time....
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy