When it comes to wedding favors, it can be difficult to choose a favor that all guests will love and appreciate. If you’re planning a wedding with the environment in mind, the last thing one wants is for expensive wedding favors to be thrown out. The solution: Eco-friendly wedding favors! Eco-friendly wedding favors aren’t only a great way to reduce waste and one’s carbon footprint, but they’re also unique gifts that your guests will appreciate and enjoy. Whether you’re into gardening, self-care, are a self-proclaimed foodie, or want to make a difference, there’s plenty of eco-friendly wedding favors to choose from for your big day!

