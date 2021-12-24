Titans take big step toward AFC South title. Cowboys clinch playoff berth. Plus, all the NFL Week 16 essentials you need.

Tennessee running back D'Onta Foreman celebrates after scoring during the second half of the Titans' win against the San Francisco 49ers at Nissan Stadium. Christopher Hanewinckel, USA TODAY Sports

It's Week 16 ... and visions of Super Bowls are dancing through Jerry Jones' head after the Cowboys clinched a playoff spot – without even playing yet this week. Before we dig even deeper, enjoy these:

About last night: Tennessee Titans 20, San Francisco 49ers 17 - The Titans moved one step closer to the AFC South championship with a gritty comeback victory against the Niners. San Francisco took a 10-0 lead into halftime but the Titans fought back and eventually won the game on Randy Bullock's 44-yard field goal in the final seconds.

The 49ers' loss was the Cowboys' gain: Dallas clinched a playoff berth , its first since the 2018 season, thanks to San Francisco's setback. If Indianapolis loses Saturday night, the Titans will retain the AFC South title.

Game of the week: Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals - One of the hottest teams in the NFL visits a floundering contender on Christmas night. Will the Colts damage the Cardinals' NFC West title hopes while at the same boosting their own fortunes to win the AFC South?

2022 draft game of the week: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets - The Jaguars currently are in position for the top pick in the 2022 NFL draft . The Jets are sitting at No. 4 (and No. 8, thanks to the Jamal Adams trade ). This isn't a must-watch game, because, well, both teams are horrendous. But the top of the draft order could get a major shakeup Sunday.

On Christmas Day, football fans will get a good look at Colts RB Jonathan Taylor, who burned the Patriots for 170 yards and a touchdown last week. Grace Hollars, IndyStar

Amari Cooper had just two catches for 8 yards in the Cowboys' win over the Giants on Sunday. Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY Sports

NFL Week 16 schedule

Thursday

Titans 20, 49ers 17

Christmas Day

Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers , 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)

Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals , 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

Sunday

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles , 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings , 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots , 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets , 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons , 1 p.m. ET (FOX)

Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans , 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals , 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks , 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs , 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders , 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)

Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys , 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)

Monday

Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints , 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)

