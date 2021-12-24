Titans take big step toward AFC South title. Cowboys clinch playoff berth. Plus, all the NFL Week 16 essentials you need.
It's Week 16 ... and visions of Super Bowls are dancing through Jerry Jones' head after the Cowboys clinched a playoff spot – without even playing yet this week. Before we dig even deeper, enjoy these:
- Which teams will emerge victorious in Week 16? Our experts make their picks .
- Aaron Rodgers can break Brett Favre's Packers record for career TD passes on Christmas Day.
- Which playoff contenders should be concerned heading into final stretch?
- Which NFL teams could play spoiler in the playoff hunt?
- Are you fortunate enough to still be in the fantasy playoffs? We're here to help you win .
About last night: Tennessee Titans 20, San Francisco 49ers 17 - The Titans moved one step closer to the AFC South championship with a gritty comeback victory against the Niners. San Francisco took a 10-0 lead into halftime but the Titans fought back and eventually won the game on Randy Bullock's 44-yard field goal in the final seconds.
The 49ers' loss was the Cowboys' gain: Dallas clinched a playoff berth , its first since the 2018 season, thanks to San Francisco's setback. If Indianapolis loses Saturday night, the Titans will retain the AFC South title.
Game of the week: Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals - One of the hottest teams in the NFL visits a floundering contender on Christmas night. Will the Colts damage the Cardinals' NFC West title hopes while at the same boosting their own fortunes to win the AFC South?
2022 draft game of the week: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets - The Jaguars currently are in position for the top pick in the 2022 NFL draft . The Jets are sitting at No. 4 (and No. 8, thanks to the Jamal Adams trade ). This isn't a must-watch game, because, well, both teams are horrendous. But the top of the draft order could get a major shakeup Sunday.
NFL Week 16: Picks, analysis and more
- Week 16 predictions : USA TODAY Sports' panel of experts have made prognostications for every game this weekend.
- Playoff picture : The Titans took another step toward the AFC South title by beating the 49ers, a result that also clinched a playoff spot for the Cowboys .
- Clinching scenarios: Which NFL teams could potentially clinch this week ?
- Panic time? Several of the league's top contenders floundered in Week 15 , but there are varying levels of concerns for the playoff hopefuls, Mike Jones writes.
- 'We tend to forget we're dealing with humans': Health experts asked by USA TODAY Sports to review the NFL's new COVID-19 protocols offered mixed views on the league's plans .
- Behind the scenes: How the NFL, NFLPA came to agreement on the new protocols.
- Power rankings: See how all 32 teams stack up heading into Week 16. The Cowboys make a return to the top five .
- Pro Bowl rosters revealed: The AFC and NFC rosters for the 2022 Pro Bowl were revealed on Wednesday night. Which players were snubbed ?
Fantasy football: Get your lineup right
If you're fortunate enough to still be in contention in your fantasy playoffs, you're going to want to read these:
- Fantasy rankings for Week 16: For your convenience, these position-by-position rankings were updated for this week's games. Trust us, you'll need them as NFL teams continue to navigate COVID-19 outbreaks – including the Saints, who are set to start a rookie QB .
- Studs, duds and sleepers: Here are some key players to know going into Week 16 . Here's why Broncos RB Javonte Williams can win you a playoff game .
- Fantasy stock watch: The Cardinals have struggled, but WR Christian Kirk has upside. Is Amari Cooper getting overlooked in Dallas?
NFL Week 16 schedule
Thursday
Christmas Day
Cleveland Browns at Green Bay Packers , 4:30 p.m. ET (FOX, NFL Network, Amazon)
Indianapolis Colts at Arizona Cardinals , 8:15 p.m. ET (NFL Network)
Sunday
New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles , 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Los Angeles Rams at Minnesota Vikings , 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots , 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers , 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets , 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons , 1 p.m. ET (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers at Houston Texans , 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals , 1 p.m. ET (CBS)
Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks , 4:05 p.m. ET (FOX)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Kansas City Chiefs , 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders , 4:25 p.m. ET (CBS)
Washington Football Team at Dallas Cowboys , 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC)
Monday
Miami Dolphins at New Orleans Saints , 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Join our NFL Facebook group
If you love talking 🏈, we have the perfect spot for you . Join our Facebook Group📲, The Ruling Off the Field , to engage in friendly debate and conversation with fellow football fans and our NFL insiders ✨.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Titans take big step toward AFC South title. Cowboys clinch playoff berth. Plus, all the NFL Week 16 essentials you need.
Comments / 0