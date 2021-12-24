ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Stay In 2022: The Top New Hotels, Part 5

By Angelina Villa-Clarke
 2 days ago
CALI MYKONOS, GREECE - June 2022. Set to be one of the summer’s ‘big-hitters’ is Cali Mykonos, an ultra-luxe 40-villa property found on the east of the Greek island. Overlooking Kalafati Beach – one of the most secluded areas on Mykonos, each of the 40 villas will have ocean views, their...

