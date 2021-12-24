Where To Stay In 2022: The Top New Hotels, Part 5

St. Barts has long been a beloved destination among jet-setters heading to the Caribbean, thanks to its celebrated nightlife scene, French-Caribbean culture, delectable cuisine, and a certain je ne sais quoi lure to its fabled beaches. Now, with the debut of Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth, there's all the more reason to visit. Following an original opening in 1986, the resort closed in 2017 for an extensive, nearly five-year renovation. Last month, the fruits of these labors were brought to life in exquisite detail with the reopening of the property and introduction of open-air dining haunt Beach House St. Barth, with its accompanying Bar Mélangé, a bespoke children's club, and Sense, Rosewood's signature spa.
