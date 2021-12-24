ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Christmas Eve Forecast: Cool and comfortable weather for Santa; abnormally warm weather lasts into next week

By Jim Lytle, Ted Phaeton
 2 days ago

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Merry Christmas Eve!

We are warming up ahead of Christmas as clear skies will make way for above-normal temperatures.

Highs will peak in the low 60s under partly cloudy skies as winds pick up out of the south and east between 5 and 10 miles per hour. Gusts can be as fast as 20 miles per hour at times.

Christmas Eve is looking cool & comfortable for Santa to deliver those presents as temps will mainly hover in the 50s to upper 40s under partly cloudy skies.

You’ll wake up to the upper 40s on Christmas with high pressure delivering a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be warm, peaking near 70 degrees for Christmas!

We’ll continue our warming trend into Sunday as we make a run for the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. We’ll likely be in the upper 60s by kickoff for the Panthers Game at Bank of America Stadium.

Abnormally warm temperatures will stick around for the start of next week with your next rain chance arriving by mid-week.

Today: Warm & Sunny. High of 63.

Tonight: Cool & Comfortable. Low 48.

