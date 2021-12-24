Icy roads lead to 40-vehicle pileup in Wisconsin, officials say

OSSEO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities in western Wisconsin are trying to sort out multiple crashes along Interstate 94. The State Patrol said in a statement that freezing rain early Thursday left the interstate between Menomonie and Black River Falls icy.

About 5:45 a.m. a semi-trailer apparently slid in the median near Hixton and caught fire with two cars underneath it.

Other crashes and run-offs occurred around the semi-trailer. No one was seriously hurt but the crashes forced authorities to close both eastbound and westbound lanes. WITI-TV initially reported more than 100 vehicles were involved in a pile-up but the State Patrol said the number was closer to 40.

