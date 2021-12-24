ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Lanes reopen on I-95 in Norwalk following tractor-trailer crash

By Jenn Brink
 2 days ago

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) — A tractor-trailer crash in Norwalk impacted traffic on I-95 south and north Friday morning.

State police said a tractor-trailer jackknifed on I-95 north between exits 16 and 17, crossed over the median onto I-95 south just before 6 a.m. Friday.

The left northbound and southbound lanes were closed but have since reopened.

No other vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported, state police said.

No word yet on the cause of the crash.

