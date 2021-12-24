ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Friday, December 24 Morning Forecast

By Natalie Nunn
Ozarks First.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis quite possibly could be the warmest Christmas Eve on record. Wow! It all depends on cloud coverage, but we are going to be close to breaking the record set...

www.ozarksfirst.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speeds#Christmas Eve
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Environment
WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is dominating the area for Sunday which could keep us nice and dry for the time being. However, this high pressure will be ushering in southwesterly winds which will keep warm temperatures in place for the foreseeable future. We will also see the chance for fog in the forecast tonight and into tomorrow morning, so get used to this trend as we stay warm and moist. This includes Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures over the next few days in the mid to upper 70s which is nearly 10-15 degrees above our average at this time of year. An upper-level trough will push our high-pressure system eastward during the middle of the week which will reinforce the warm temperatures. Temperatures will actually try approaching record highs (Low 80s) by the middle of the week, but if rain chances hold tight in the forecast we may just fall short. This system will bring in a cold front that will last through the end of the workweek, but then not many signs of severe weather just yet.
ALBANY, GA
Ozarks First.com

Saturday, December 25 Overnight Forecast

Merry Christmas! It was a gorgeous Christmas day across the Ozarks, with temperatures topping out in the upper 60s and 70s! Clouds are starting to move into the viewing area and will be sticking around for tomorrow. Tonight, temperatures will be slightly cooler due to the cold front that swept through. Tomorrow there will be breaks in the clouds, and there is a slight chance for a spotty shower, but most areas will remain dry. Wind gusts will be picking up tomorrow afternoon while a warm front sweeps through. Now is the time to bring in the trash can! A warm front will sweep through tomorrow allowing temperatures to be very warm. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s low 70s again tomorrow with partly sunny skies.
ENVIRONMENT
WFMJ.com

Wintry mix arrives for Monday

We hope that you had a wonderful Christmas day. Sunday will be cooler than Christmas day, with highs only topping out in the lower to mid 40's. Some peaks of sunshine will be possible at times, but clouds will win out this evening as a low pressure arrives early Monday morning.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Unseasonably warm temperatures continue

The warm weather is here to stay! We'll be back in the mid 70s this afternoon with a few more peeks of sun. We're going to feel a lot like spring this week with highs in the 70s. The humidity will stay higher, too. Here's your full forecast. Near record...
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Your First Alert Forecast

Look for mostly sunny and mild weather for Christmas Day, with highs in the 40's and 50's. No snow for Christmas this year—instead we’ll start off with some light rain this morning, followed by gradual clearing and sunshine by afternoon. Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in...
ENVIRONMENT
cobbcountycourier.com

Cobb weather December 26

According to this morning’s report from the National Weather Service, we’ll see partly sunny skies here in Cobb County with a high near 71 degrees. The following is the NWS 7-day weather forecast, centered on Dobbins ARB in Marietta:. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West...
COBB COUNTY, GA
KATC News

Unseasonable pattern continues

Temperatures tonight will be mild in the mid-60s. Another unseasonably warm day Sunday with afternoon highs pushing the upper 70s to near 80° under partly to mostly cloudy skies.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy