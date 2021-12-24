ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France says COVID tests needed for trips to its overseas territories

 2 days ago

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - France said on Friday that negative COVID tests will be required to travel to its overseas territories, as the government tightens controls to battle against a fifth wave of the virus.

The new measure will take effect on Dec. 28 and affect travellers both from mainland France and abroad, said the French government.

France's overseas territories include Guadeloupe, Martinique, French Guiana, La Reunion island, and New Caledonia, which often depend heavily on tourists coming over from mainland France for their local economies.

The French Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe have been hit by protests over the last month, partly sparked by anger over COVID protocols. read more

Reporting by Juliette Jabkhiro; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

