Muskegon Heights, MI

Holiday artwork ‘gives hope’ in Muskegon Heights downtown focused on reinvestment

By Lauren Fay Carlson
 2 days ago

At first glance, the holiday decorations that have emerged in downtown Muskegon Heights are familiar fare: paintings of Santa and snowmen, Charlie Brown characters and a tree laden with candy canes and red bows adorn shop windows.

For residents of the West Michigan city, however, these decorations are more than a typical holiday celebration: They are symbols of hope in a downtown where empty storefronts tell a story of years of disinvestment and disenfranchisement — and a reminder that, even in the darkest of times, there are those who will bring color to our world.

“There are so many abandoned storefronts in downtown Muskegon Heights,” former Muskegon Heights mayor Kimberley Sims said. “[We were] trying to figure out what we could do to make it better.”

Sims, who’s also a local business owner, is referring to her recent efforts to brighten many otherwise dark and empty storefronts in the city of about 10,000 people, a place situated between the city of Muskegon and Norton Shores. Together with local artists and event planners, Sims coordinated a community-wide effort to create holiday displays throughout downtown Muskegon Heights. Currently including six individual storefronts, each with their own unique theme, the effort grew so quickly and with such enthusiasm that community members are already looking forward to and planning displays for the coming years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jkeq3_0dVEkXKw00

Muskegon Heights holiday windows | Courtesy photo

“I think it gives hope,” Sims said. “It brings festivity to an area that has been dark for so long. The city did their part, and they worked really hard to get the lights on downtown. … This was just an opportunity for us then to add something on top of that.”

The city of Muskegon Heights recently partnered with the nonprofit Taking Back Muskegon Inc. for its “Let’s Glitter and Shine Muskegon Heights” initiative, which coordinated decorating downtown for the holidays.

Recents efforts like these aim to reduce blight in an historic downtown area where buildings have suffered the consequences of dwindling population and lack of economic investment over the years. Sims sees the “Glitter and Shine” effort as a “catalyst for the turnaround for the community.”

In an attempt to revitalize the small city, officials in 2020 also launched a blight reduction program that encouraged residents to keep their property clean of debris and abandoned vehicles. Those who complied were sometimes surprised with monetary rewards and those who did not faced fines.

The city also recently launched Reaching NEW Muskegon Heights , a program designed to develop a new strategy and vision for downtown by seeking community input. The program’s website describes it as a “process to create a unified community vision for downtown Muskegon Heights that outlines reinvestment priorities, project designs, costs and implementation strategies” that will help the city “showcase its downtown vision to potential funders, such as foundations, agencies, and businesses, to collaborate and invest in future projects and developments.”

The program is a collaboration between Greater Muskegon Economic Development, SmithGroup, &Access, the Community Foundation for Muskegon County and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Redevelopment Ready Communities Program. These formalized efforts coordinated by the city are helping to “bring some life back downtown,” said Sims.

Sims, a lifelong resident, is also personally invested in the business community. She owns Mahali — which means “place” in Swahili — a gathering place for community members to host small events and classes. A place for anyone and everyone to “come to build, to build true community,” Mahali has hosted everything from office gatherings to hip hop, step and yoga classes.

“Whatever activity could benefit the community … we tend to try to make space for it,” said Sims.

“Every year I try to decorate my window just to try to bring some life,” Sims said. But she felt like her individual efforts were not enough to revitalize a downtown poised for growth, but still struggling to shine. “This year, I felt like it was time for more of us to do it,” she said, so “I just asked.”

Sims started by collaborating with local artist Joey Williams, who had personally approached Sims about decorating her storefront window three years ago. A 25-year veteran of the Muskegon Police Department who retired in 2019, Williams has long felt a strong connection to the holiday season.

“I’ve always been a Christmas fanatic but a lot of people didn’t know that,” he said. Because his mother’s birthday is Christmas Eve, he sees the season as an opportunity to celebrate her, as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LDDZS_0dVEkXKw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gGpTY_0dVEkXKw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VYzFJ_0dVEkXKw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13jvqr_0dVEkXKw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mHnrZ_0dVEkXKw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lN5a1_0dVEkXKw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XWFGo_0dVEkXKw00

In addition to working full-time as a police officer and coaching local football teams, Williams maintained a passion for artwork from a young age.

“I’ve been doing art all my life,” he said, adding that he’s dabbled in everything from airbrush to oils and acrylics on canvas. “… I’m somewhat an artist.”

Throughout his life, Williams has created designs for T-shirts, motorcycle helmets, cars and more, but now his focus is canvas. These varied skills informed this year’s creation in Sim’s window, an ode to “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” complete with several characters and its very own sad but beautiful Christmas tree.

“It all worked out pretty good,” Williams said of his display.

Both Williams and Jojo Marryweather, another local artist, donated their time to decorate downtown Muskegon Heights.

Marryweather painted a Santa Claus display directly onto the glass of a storefront’s windows.

“I love the community,” said Marryweather, who views donating his time and artwork as “the least I could do” for the people of Muskegon Heights.

Marryweather sees the window display effort as an opportunity to inject positivity into a city that he loves. “If there’s anywhere I can pick up my neighborhood’s ego or boost their pride up, I’ll do it,” he said.

Other holiday display participants include Kimberly Pearl Realty, Iconic Balloons, Linens and Sparkle, Exquisite Dreams, PCC and Event Planning LLC, and Kim’s Floral Designs.

In addition to the aesthetic beauty of the window displays, Sims said they have inspired community members to organize their own events. One woman recently approached her to request the use of her building to host a “Charlie Brown Christmas” movie night for local children in the community.

“This is the type of synergy it’s creating and we’re excited about it,” she said.

Sims hopes to grow the effort beyond this year’s six participating storefronts.

“There’s this energy around doing this and people want to do more,” she said, adding that many community members have expressed that, “this is just the start” and “we can’t wait for next year.”

The post Holiday artwork 'gives hope' in Muskegon Heights downtown focused on reinvestment appeared first on Michigan Advance .

Michigan Advance

Could your kids’ bus driver be their new substitute teacher?

Cafeteria workers, secretaries and bus drivers could serve as substitute teachers in their district under legislation that awaits a decision from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. The legislation would allow school districts to temporarily use school support staff to fill in as substitutes without any college credits. The law applies to support staff already working in a […] The post Could your kids’ bus driver be their new substitute teacher? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
EDUCATION
Michigan Advance

Kellogg workers approve new contract, ending 11-week strike

Updated, 4:59 p.m., 12/21/21 with comments from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s office Unionized Kellogg’s workers from four states, including a cereal plant in Battle Creek, voted to approve a new five-year contract that increases wages and expands health care, ending one of the country’s longest strikes this year, union and company officials announced Tuesday. About 1,400 […] The post Kellogg workers approve new contract, ending 11-week strike appeared first on Michigan Advance.
LABOR ISSUES
Michigan Advance

‘Many women will die’ if Michigan criminalizes abortion, Nessel says

“My concern is that when I hear these folks running for this office say, ‘I will enforce the law,’ I hope that all of you in this room and on this call will investigate what exactly that means,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said Monday during a roundtable with reporters, when she argued her Republican challengers […] The post ‘Many women will die’ if Michigan criminalizes abortion, Nessel says appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Here’s what was discussed in the closed redistricting panel session that sparked a lawsuit

After weeks of pressure from voting rights advocates and journalists and a ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court, the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting had to finally release seven memos and an audio recording from a closed session in late October.  The Detroit Free Press, Detroit News, Bridge Michigan and the Michigan Press Association filed a […] The post Here’s what was discussed in the closed redistricting panel session that sparked a lawsuit appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Environmental groups reach settlement on Detroit incinerator

Two environmental organizations that had planned to sue Detroit Renewable Power after air emissions violations at a city incinerator said they have reached a $10,000 settlement agreement with Detroit Renewable Power (DRP).  Ecology Center and Environment Michigan informed DRP in January 2019 of their intention to file a suit under the federal Clean Air Act. […] The post Environmental groups reach settlement on Detroit incinerator  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Lead levels are dropping in Benton Harbor’s drinking water, new tests show

After years of dangerously high lead levels that have left Benton Harbor’s 10,000 residents unable to drink their tap water, the most recent round of state-ordered testing showed “a significant reduction” of lead in the city’s water, state officials announced Wednesday. Despite this decrease, lead — a toxic chemical that can cause brain and kidney […] The post Lead levels are dropping in Benton Harbor’s drinking water, new tests show appeared first on Michigan Advance.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
Michigan Advance

Susan J. Demas: Hospitals are overrun by the unvaccinated. What happens to the rest of us?

I never fully transitioned back into a post-COVID world after getting vaxxed and even boosted, because I understood that reality didn’t exist for millions of immunocompromised people, seniors and young kids who still can’t get the shot. Wearing high-quality masks indoors, continuing to work from home much of the time and limiting travel — one […] The post Susan J. Demas: Hospitals are overrun by the unvaccinated. What happens to the rest of us? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Michigan Advance

Omicron variant reported at University of Michigan and MSU

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported Friday that a total of 1,420,838 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 and 25,824 have died from the virus — an additional 12,649 cases and 254 deaths since Wednesday. Michigan has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases and the sixth-highest case rate in the country […] The post Omicron variant reported at University of Michigan and MSU appeared first on Michigan Advance.
COLLEGES
Michigan Advance

State reports 56 new school outbreaks in the last week

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) reported Monday that a total of 1,434,837 Michiganders have tested positive for COVID-19 and 25,984 have died from the virus — an additional 13,984 cases and 160 deaths since Friday. The new numbers combine Saturday’s, Sunday’s and Monday’s recorded cases and deaths, with an average of […] The post State reports 56 new school outbreaks in the last week  appeared first on Michigan Advance.
EDUCATION
Michigan Advance

Rick Haglund: Will Michigan’s big tax incentive bet pay off in new auto jobs?

Michigan’s new economic development incentives, mostly designed to help Michigan better compete with other states for new electric vehicle assembly and battery plans, remind me of a hilarious scene in the 1996 hit movie, “Jerry McGuire.” McGuire, a sports agent played by Tom Cruise, is desperate to keep pro football client Rod Tidwell, portrayed by […] The post Rick Haglund: Will Michigan’s big tax incentive bet pay off in new auto jobs? appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Advance

Haaland promises governors federal help for fires, drought

U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged federal resources and cooperation with governors from 19 Western states to tackle wildfire resilience, drought management, oil and gas cleanup efforts and other issues made more difficult by climate change. Speaking at the Western Governors Association meeting outside San Diego last week, Haaland touted funding for Interior priorities in […] The post Haaland promises governors federal help for fires, drought appeared first on Michigan Advance.
U.S. POLITICS
Michigan Advance

Duggan: U.S. Census effort in Detroit was ‘malpractice’

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan argued Thursday that the 2020 U.S. Census has undercounted Detroit’s population by 8% in some city neighborhoods. “This was malpractice by the Census Bureau,” said Duggan who worked as population counter in 1980 for the agency when he was a student at the University of Michigan. “This was not an honest […] The post Duggan: U.S. Census effort in Detroit was ‘malpractice’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
DETROIT, MI
Michigan Advance

Michigan Advance

