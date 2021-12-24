ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Powys council on PETA 'naughty list' over chicken farms

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Welsh council has been criticised by animal rights activists for "approving more than 150 intensive chicken farms in the past five years". PETA claimed Powys was the "worst council in the UK", adding the authority to its Christmas naughty...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 2

theness.com

Debate Over Octopus Farm

Consciousness as a phenomenon of living things is a continuum, with things like bacteria, algae, and fungi at one end of the spectrum and humans at the other (humans are objectively the most encephalized or sapient species on Earth). Nowhere along this continuum are there any sharp demarcation lines. Therefore, as humans develop an ethical and moral philosophy for how we should treat each other, the obvious question becomes – to what extent should our ethical philosophy apply to other living things?
The Independent

Calls for the end of trail hunting on public land over ‘smokescreen’ fears

Trail hunting must be ended on public land over concerns the practice is being used as a cover for illegal fox hunting, ministers have been urged.Both Labour and the League Against Cruel Sports criticised the Government for granting licences ahead of Boxing Day meets.Their calls came after a senior huntsman was convicted of urging people to use lawful trail hunting, in which a scent is laid for hounds to follow, as a “smokescreen” for illegally hunting foxes.National Trust members have voted to halt the sport on the charity’s land over concerns it was being used as a cover, a move...
BBC

Denbighshire: Decision on huge solar farm delayed

A decision on whether to build a huge solar farm is unlikely until next year after a delay. In November 2020 councillors backed the 117-hectare (290-acre) scheme, which would power 20,000 homes, at Gwernigron Farm, near St Asaph, Denbighshire. The final decision will be made by the Welsh government, but...
BBC

South West farmers in limbo as delivery firm collapses

Farmers across the South West say they have been left in limbo over the delivery of Christmas orders after an online firm collapsed. Last week Farm Drop which delivered food direct from farmers said last week "significant challenges" made it shut. The company, based in Bristol, said its sector had...
The Independent

Up to 99 million animals a year killed unnecessarily ‘without stunning’

Up to 99 million animals a year are needlessly slaughtered without stunning, a study claims, as there is an oversupply for the UK’s religious meat market.A Conservative MP called on the government to ban exports of meat produced from animals that can still feel pain when they are killed.Stunning is carried out in slaughterhouses to render an animal insensible to pain, and campaigners have long argued that killing without it causes unacceptable suffering.Some religious leaders accept meat from stunned animals provided they can recover consciousness. Others refuse to accept it, resulting in hundreds of thousands of animals per week being killed while awake.The...
BBC

UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Marten Wreaks Havoc on German Grocery Store

A little Marten found its way into a German grocery store and caused a predictable mess earlier this month. We’re not talking bull-in-china-shop mess, but the little critter got in the wine aisle, and it made for a big mess. Yahoo! News reported on the Dec. 17 event on Friday. The video came out on social media days later, and the initial poster said it came from a friend who worked in the store.
The Independent

Snow forecast from Derbyshire to Scotland as white Christmas continues

Parts of England from the East Midlands to the North-East have joined Scotland in preparing for blizzard-like conditions on Boxing Day as the white Christmas continues.One of the Met Office’s yellow warnings was expanded to include an area from the Scottish Borders to Derbyshire as well as further east over Durham and Northumberland, due to the increased chance of snow accumulating over the southern Pennines overnight.A second yellow warning was in place for a smaller area north of Glasgow and heading north-east across the Forth Valley, with the weather service saying  Clackmannanshire, Falkirk, Perth and Kinross, and Stirling were...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Covid news - live: Hundreds of thousands spend Christmas in isolation as booster jab rollout continues

Hundreds of thousands of people are facing Christmas Day in isolation as they are ordered to stay at home due to Covid, while others queue to get booster jabs amid festive celebrations. In the previous three days alone, the UK reported more than 300,000 Covid cases - breaking daily records in a row. Thousands have also booked in to get booster jabs on Christmas Day, with others queuing for walk-ins. Sajid Javid, the health secretary, urged people in England to “make the booster a part of your Christmas” - but vaccination clinics will be closed elsewhere in the UK.Across the globe, thousands of flights have also been cancelled over the Christmas weekend - including more than 1,700 today. Read More How long is Omicron’s incubation period? How the new strain differs from other Covid variantsOmicron symptoms: What to look out for from new Covid variantGovernment threatened with legal challenge over ‘discriminatory’ Covid passes
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson faces decision on Covid restrictions for new year

Boris Johnson faces a crunch decision on Monday on whether to trigger new coronavirus restrictions to prevent a renewed wave of Omicron infections around the new year.The prime minister will be briefed by chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance on the latest data on infections, hospitalisations and deaths for the first time in three days, after a break for Christmas.A crucial issue will be whether daily hospital admissions have breached 400 in the hotspot of London – a number that is thought to be an informal threshold for further action.Mr Johnson has promised...
WORLD
BBC

County Fermanagh project wins top UK archaeology award

A community project in County Fermanagh, which has recorded local heritage in a digital multi-media map, has won a top archaeology award. The Cuilcagh to Cleenish Memory Map records over 90 places and stories. It includes references to battles, rural traditions, archaeological discoveries and natural history. The map beat 84...
SCIENCE
BBC

Covid in Wales: 'Give every adult £100 shopping voucher'

Every adult in Wales should be given £100 in vouchers to spend locally, according to a retailers' group. Many retailers are on a "knife edge" due to Covid restrictions, said Sara Jones, head of the the Welsh Retail Consortium (WRC). While pre-Christmas trade was welcome, Ms Jones said the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

How to spend a day in Roath, Cardiff’s most charming neighbourhood

Our new microguides series is inspired by the slow travel movement, encouraging travellers to relax their pace and take a deep dive into one particular neighbourhood in a well-loved city. Rather than a whirlwind itinerary which aims to hit up every must-see attraction, these compact, close-up guides encourage you to zone in, take your time and truly explore like a local.I’m pretty sure I live in Roath. Not certain, because Roath’s boundaries are somewhat vague, having shifted over centuries and practically vanished thanks to the council’s map-tinkering. But this place – (very) roughly contained between the city’s Roath Park and...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Tighter Covid rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but not England

New restrictions to fight the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus come into effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.But England remains under the government’s less stringent plan B curbs, after Boris Johnson put off any decision on tighter controls until after Christmas.The prime minister has said he will not hesitate to impose new rules if necessary, but he is coming under intense pressure from his own MPs not to introduce harsher measures, which would inflict financial damage on pubs, restaurants and shops hoping to recoup some of the losses of a disrupted Christmas period during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Tan Hill Inn: How snowed-in pub caught world's attention

A Friday night out at Britain's highest pub turned into a weekend-long lock-in when snow carpeted the Yorkshire Dales in late November. And, over the course of three very strange days, stranded guests at the Tan Hill Inn found themselves at the centre of the world media's lens. "Sixty-one turned...
MUSIC
The Guardian

And the awards for the worst customer service go to …

Once upon a time there was a mouse mat. A mouse mat that threatened to undermine global efforts to avert nuclear warfare. The sales photo on Etsy showed a blameless-looking rubber rectangle, hand made in Leicester, with a Persian rug motif. But PayPal decided that it violated international sanctions and suspended the account of the unsuspecting purchaser.
BUSINESS

