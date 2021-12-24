ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global $24.26 Bn Rheumatoid Arthritis Markets Analysis & Forecasts, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026 - Competitive Developments, Strategies, Mergers And Acquisitions And New Product Developments

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market (2021 Edition) - Analysis By Drug Type (NSAIDs, DMARDs, Corticosteroids, Others), Treatment, Diagnosis, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast with Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market was valued at USD 24.46 Billion in the year 2020

Globally, the market for rheumatoid arthritis is increasing rapidly and the major factors that drive the growth of rheumatoid arthritis is the increasing aging population. Furthermore, some evidence suggests that people who smoke are at an increased risk of developing rheumatoid arthritis.

DMARDs segment is expected to hold significant share in Rheumatoid Arthritis Market on the back of increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis incidences across the globe, the launch of the therapeutic agents, and the favorable reimbursement policies for the high-cost treatment products. These are the major factors propelling the growth of the market.

Americas region dominated the global Rheumatoid Arthritis market and led the industry in 2020 owing to presence of large patient base and availability of well-developed infrastructure, rising awareness regarding disease treatment, growing geriatric population, and high adoption of biopharmaceuticals for treatment.

There is also an increase in funds provided to academic research institutions and individual researchers that is expected to boost the market growth. Moreover, various initiatives by international bodies, such as WHO and NIH for the prevention and treatment of chronic disorders, such as cardiovascular diseases, Rheumatoid Arthritis and cancer are anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

The companies analysed in the report include

  • Merck KGaA
  • Sanofi
  • Eli Lilly Company
  • Amgen Inc
  • Bristol-Mayor Squibb
  • F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Cipla
  • Pfizer
  • Galapagos NV
  • Gilead Sciences

Key Topics Covered: 1. Report Scope and Methodology 1. Report scope & Methodology1.1 Scope of the Report1.2 Research Methodology1.3 Executive Summary 2. Strategic Recommendations 3. Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Product Outlook 4. Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Sizing and Forecast4.1 Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Size, By Value, Year 2016-20264.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market 5. Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Segmentation - By Drug Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis5.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: By Drug Type5.1.1 NSAID (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.1.2 DMARD'S (Disease-modifying anti-rheumatic drug) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.1.3 Corticosteroids- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.2 Competitive Scenario of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: By Treatment5.2.1 Tendon Repair - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.2.2 Joint Fusion- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.2.3 Joint Replacement- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.2.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.3 Competitive Scenario of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: By Diagnosis5.3.1 CRP (Creative Protein Test) - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.3.2 ESR (Erythrocyte Sedimentation Rate)- Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026)5.3.3 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2026) 6. Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Regional Analysis6.1 Competitive Scenario of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: By Region 7. Americas Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Segmentation (By Drug Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis)7.1 Americas Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value7.2 Americas Rheumatoid Arthritis Market - Prominent Companies7.3 Market Segmentation By Drug Type (DMARD's, NSAID, Corticosteroid, Others)7.4 Market Segmentation By Treatment (Tendon Repair, Joint Fusion, Joint Replacement and Others)7.5 Market Segmentation By Diagnosis (CRP, ESR and Others)7.6 Americas Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Country Analysis7.7 Market Opportunity Chart of Americas Rheumatoid Arthritis Market - By Country, By Value, 20267.8 Competitive Scenario of Americas Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: By Country7.9 United States Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value7.10 United States Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Segmentation - By Drug Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis (2016-2026)7.11 Canada Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Size and Forecast (2016-2026), By Value7.12 Canada Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Segmentation - By Drug Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis (2016-2026) 8. Europe Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Segmentation (By Drug Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis) 9. Asia Pacific Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Segmentation (By Drug Type, By Treatment, By Diagnosis) 10. Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market Dynamics10.1 Drivers10.2 Restraints10.3 Trends 11. Market Attractiveness11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market - By Drug Type, 202611.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market - By Treatment, 202611.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market - By Diagnosis, 202611.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Market - By Region, 2026 12. Competitive Landscape12.1 Product Pipeline of Leading Rheumatoid Arthritis Companies12.2 Market Share Analysis 13. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8lhpkq

Related
TheStreet

Global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market To Exhibit Strong Growth Between 2021 And 2028 With Rising Awareness Of Alternative Energy Sources As A Major Factor

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (Stationary, Portable, Transportation), By Region (Europe, North America, Asia Pacific), And Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global solid oxide fuel cell market size is...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global People Counting Systems Market Opportunities To 2026: Installation Of People Counting Systems In Workspaces And Integration Of 4D Technology Into Video-based People Counters

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global People Counting Systems Market by Type (Unidirectional, Bidirectional), Technology (Thermal Imaging, Video-based), Offering, End-user and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchandMarkets.com's offering. The global people counting systems market is projected to reach USD 1.4 billion by 2026...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Automobile Fuel Injection System Sourcing And Procurement Report | Top Spending Regions, Forecast, Analysis And Market Price Trends | SpendEdge

NEW YORK, Dec. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Procurement Automobile Fuel Injection System will grow at a CAGR of 4.40% by 2024. Prices will increase by 2%- 5% during the forecast period and suppliers will have a moderate bargaining power in this market. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their Procurement Automobile Fuel Injection System requirements.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Analysis Of The Worldwide Liquid Biopsy Market To 2028: Rising Preference For Minimally Invasive Form Of Cancer Diagnostics

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Biomarker (Exosomes, CTC), By Technology (NGS, PCR Microarrays), By Sample Type, By Region (APAC, North America), and Segment Forecasts, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global liquid biopsy market size...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Product Market#Mergers And Acquisitions#Rheumatoid Arthritis#Researchandmarkets Com#Nih
TheStreet

CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market Global Forecasts, 2021-2035, Featuring Abpro, Apmonia Therapeutics, Bristol Myers Squibb, ImmuneOncia Therapeutics And KAHR Medical

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "CD47 Targeting Therapeutics Market by Target Disease Indication, Type of Molecule Key Players and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts, 2021-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report features an extensive study of the current landscape, offering an informed...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Global Video Conferencing Solutions & Services Market Report 2021-2026: Growing Adoption In Healthcare And Education Sectors And A Surge In Cloud Video Conferencing

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Video Conferencing: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global video conferencing market should reach $27.3 billion by 2026 from $14.6 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
EDUCATION
TheStreet

Global Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Markets, 2021-2028 - Increasing R&D In V2G Technology & Growing Deployment Of Charging Stations By Retail MNCs

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market by Charging Type, Connection Type, Component, Mounting Type, Vehicle Type, End User, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Electric Vehicle Charging Stations Market is expected to reach $103.6 billion...
BUSINESS
Health
Economy
Markets
Market Analysis
TheStreet

Global Outdoor Advertising Market 2021: Intensifying Digital Out Of Home (DOOH) Advertising Market

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Outdoor Advertising Market (Billboards, Transit and Furniture): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global outdoor advertising market value is forecasted to reach US$58.80 billion in 2025, growing at a CAGR of...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Global Talent Management Market Research Report 2021: Innovation Culture Is On The Rise Because Of Increasing AI Adoption In HR Software Solutions

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Growth Opportunities in Talent Management Due to Increasing Uptake of Artificial Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This research service examines the role artificial intelligence (AI) will play in the transformation of the talent management space. As the industry continues...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global $3.6 Bn Plastic Antioxidants Markets To 2026 With North America Accounting For $730 Million And Asia-Pacific Accounting For $1.6 Billion

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Antioxidants: Global Markets to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global market for plastic antioxidants is estimated to grow from $2.9 billion in 2021 to $3.6 billion by 2026, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.8% during 2021-2026.
MARKETS
TheStreet

Global Ionic Liquids Market Report 2021: Profiles Of 29 Key Players Including Crop.Zone, CAGE Bio Inc., NantEnergy, NOHMs Technologies, Seren Technologies, Lixea, Solvay, Proionic GmbH And Chevron

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Market for Ionic Liquids" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Ionic liquids (IL) are a class of solvents comprised of ions and short-lived ion pairs. Ionic liquids have melting points lower than 100 C and some are liquid at and below room temperature. Various ionic liquids with different properties can be created by combining different cations and anions.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

Growth Opportunities In The Humanless Construction Market: Six Key Performance Indicators For Project Success

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles - Future of Humanless Construction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Developers are increasingly investing in digital tools like robotics and automation to improve productivity. 3D printing and other new technologies will lead to rapid advancements in prefabrication and modularization. These advancements, in turn, will improve productivity and reduce overreliance on on-site processes.With a rapidly aging workforce, the construction industry is also expected to face an acute skills shortage over the next decade. For instance, in North America, 1 in 5 workers will reach retirement age by 2030. In addition, the construction industry accounts for 25% of all fatalities globally - the highest among all industries.
CONSTRUCTION
TheStreet

Global Battery Technology In Commercial Aviation 2021: Deploying EGSE For Enhanced Operational Efficiency

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Battery Technology in Commercial Aviation Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Airlines, OEMs, and MROs need to evaluate their current operating economics to understand the importance of adopting sustainable alternatives and create strategies to prepare for the future, specifically by developing a technological roadmap for MROs.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Norway Data Center Market Investment Report 2021-2026: Digiplex, Green Mountain, Bulk Infrastructure, Itsjefen, And Basefarm Are Some Of The Leading Colocation Service Providers

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Norway Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Norway data center market size by investments to reach USD 1095 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.22% during 2021-2026.The report considers the...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Norway Prepaid Cards Market Report 2021: Market Will Increase From $2,901.6 Million In 2020 To Reach $4.21 Billion By 2025

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Norway Prepaid Cards Business and Investment Opportunities - Market Size and Forecast (2016-2025), Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend, Market Risk" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. According to the Q2 2021 Global Prepaid Card Survey, prepaid card market in the Norway...
MARKETS
TheStreet

World OEM Electronics Assembly Market Report 2021: Focus On Seven Key Markets (Automotive, Communications, Computers/Peripherals, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical And Aerospace)

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Worldwide OEM Electronics Assembly Market - 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The worldwide electronics assembly market is substantial in size, approximately $1.4 trillion dollars in terms of cost of goods sold (COGS) as of 2020. The market has been expanding rapidly but changing in composition both in terms of outsourcing partnerships with in-house manufacturing. Also, moves are being made annually with regard to the manufacturing country of origin based on total cost.
ELECTRONICS
TheStreet

CIS (Commonwealth Of Independent States) Heated Tobacco And Herbal Units Market Report 2021 - Market Competitiveness Vs. Price Policy Comparative Analysis

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heated Tobacco and Herbal Units in CIS Market - Overview Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The report provides a brief overview of heated sticks (heated units for tobacco heating systems) in particular tobacco and herbal heated sticks with nicotine and nicotine-free herbal sticks that are officially and non-officially sold within the CIS market as of middle of 2021.
MARKETS
TheStreet

United States Electric Mobility Markets Report 2021-2028

DUBLIN, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Electric Mobility Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Electric Scooter, Electric Bicycle, Electric Skateboard, Electric Motorcycle, Electric Car, Electric Wheelchair), By Battery, By Voltage, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The U.S....
ECONOMY
