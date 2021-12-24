ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michelle Phan urges beauty influencers to be honest about using filters

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichelle Phan has urged beauty influencers on YouTube to be honest about when they use filters. The 34-year-old makeup artist – who amassed a following of almost 9 million by sharing beauty tutorial videos before founding the multimillion dollar cosmetics line EM Cosmetics – thinks that YouTubers should notify viewers that...

