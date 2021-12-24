ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID-19 Vaccine Developed By WestVac BioPharma Has High Titer Neutralizing Antibodies Against Omicron

By PR Newswire
 2 days ago

CHENGDU, China, Dec. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WestVac BioPharma Co., Ltd. has achieved a significant progress in the second generation COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron mutant strain.

The vaccine belongs to the latest fifth generation vaccine technology, targeting the S-RBD protein of the COVID-19 mutant strain, the trimer subunit vaccine antigen is precisely designed based on the structure. The large-scale production of vaccines adopts internationally advanced insect cell production technology and coordinates with international novel vaccine adjuvants. The vaccine can induce the production of high titers of neutralizing antibodies upon immunizing animals such as mice or monkeys. The neutralizing antibodies against the Omicron variant strain can reach a level of ten thousands (when blood is diluted 10,000 times, it still has the ability to block the virus from infecting cells). It was previously discovered that the vaccine has a level of ten thousands neutralizing antibodies that completely inhibits Brazilian strains, South African strains, Delta strains and other mutant strains of Euvirus, suggesting that the vaccine is a universal COVID-19 vaccine against multiple mutant strains, and it is also the first COVID-19 vaccine announced internationally that has high titers of neutralizing antibodies against Omicron. Animal experiments conducted with sequential vaccination of different types of COVID-19 vaccines showed that two doses of mRNA/inactivated vaccine or one dose of adenovirus vaccine, followed by the vaccine, rapidly activated the immune response and produced higher protective neutralizing antibodies than the same type of vaccine. The vaccine has completed process research and large-scale preparation. The production process is stable and it has been certified by the National Institutes for Food and Drug Control; the pharmacodynamic research on the immunogenicity and protection of mice, rats, and monkeys, as well as pre-clinical safety evaluation has been completed; it is expected to enter clinical trials in early 2022.

WestVac Biopharma is a international leading vaccine and immunothreapy platform. It is listed as a unicorn company in 2021. WestVac has GMP production workshops with an annual production of 600 million doses, and obtained the "Drug Production License" issued by the the local medical products administration. The company has mature insect cell expression, mRNA vaccine, novel adjuvant, bacterial vaccine and tumor vaccine and immunotherapy platforms, and has 21 pipelines. A nasal spray recombinant COVID-19 vaccine against variants is also being developed. Its convenience will boost vaccination worldwide.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/covid-19-vaccine-developed-by-westvac-biopharma-has-high-titer-neutralizing-antibodies-against-omicron-301450709.html

SOURCE WestVac Biopharma Co.,Ltd.

Comments / 0

Covid 19 Vaccine#Antibody#Neutralizing Antibodies#Titer#Omicron#Brazilian#South African
Country
China
James Tuliano

Covid-19 booster vaccine side effects that you will likely experience

Note: this content should not be considered medical advice and I am not a doctor. The Covid-19 booster vaccine is available just about everywhere in the United States if you are 18+. Side effects from the doses of the vaccine are common, and the booster is no exception. If you are about to schedule an appointment to receive your booster shot, you may want to know what the side effects are so that you know what to expect. Here are three common side effects that you are likely to experience after getting your booster:
New York Post

Pfizer booster protection against Omicron drops in 10 weeks, study says

The effectiveness of Pfizer’s booster shot against symptomatic Omicron significantly wanes after 10 weeks, a new study said this week — as experts weigh whether fourth shots are necessary. The UK Health Security Agency said those who had received three doses of Pfizer’s vaccine saw their protection against...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
scitechdaily.com

Single Dose of China’s Ad5-nCoV COVID-19 Vaccine Is Safe and Effective in Phase 3 Trial

The Ad5-nCoV vaccine, developed in China, is 57.5% effective against symptomatic COVID-19 infection and 91.7% effective against severe COVID-19 beginning 28 days post-vaccination, according to a phase 3 randomized control trial analysis. No vaccine-related serious adverse events were reported, and most adverse events, including injection-site pain, headache, drowsiness, and generalized...
WORLD
Nature.com

Long-term stability and protection efficacy of the RBD-targeting COVID-19 mRNA vaccine in nonhuman primates

Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 6, ArticleÂ number:Â 438 (2021) Cite this article. Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine technology has shown its power in preventing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Two mRNA vaccines targeting the full-length S protein of SARS-CoV-2 have been authorized for emergency use. Recently, we have developed a lipid nanoparticle-encapsulated mRNA (mRNA-LNP) encoding the receptor-binding domain (RBD) of SARS-CoV-2 (termed ARCoV), which confers complete protection in mouse model. Herein, we further characterized the protection efficacy of ARCoV in nonhuman primates and the long-term stability under normal refrigerator temperature. Intramuscular immunization of two doses of ARCoV elicited robust neutralizing antibodies as well as cellular response against SARS-CoV-2 in cynomolgus macaques. More importantly, ARCoV vaccination in macaques significantly protected animals from acute lung lesions caused by SARS-CoV-2, and viral replication in lungs and secretion in nasal swabs were completely cleared in all animals immunized with low or high doses of ARCoV. No evidence of antibody-dependent enhancement of infection was observed throughout the study. Finally, extensive stability assays showed that ARCoV can be stored at 2"“8"‰Â°C for at least 6 months without decrease of immunogenicity. All these promising results strongly support the ongoing clinical trial.
CANCER
The Independent

The elderly may need fourth dose of Covid vaccine, says expert

Older adults in the UK may need to receive a fourth dose of the Covid-19 jab, a scientist has suggested.Professor Adam Finn, professor of paediatrics at the University of Bristol and a member of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said elderly adults who had received their boosters early “may need a further jab”, although he added that this had “not been decided yet” and that it was “still very much in doubt” whether all adults would get a fourth dose.Prof Finn told LBC Radio there was a need to “see how things go through this wave and...
EDUCATION
Reuters

U.S. pauses allocation of Regeneron, Lilly COVID-19 antibodies

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has paused the distribution of COVID-19 antibody treatments from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN.O) and Eli Lilly (LLY.N), saying the therapies were unlikely to be effective against the Omicron coronavirus variant. The variant has become the dominant strain in the United States with lightning speed,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
biospace.com

PhaseBio Pulls the Plug on Phase IIb Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Trial

On Wednesday, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals announced the voluntary ending of its Phase IIb trial of pemziviptadil (PB1046) in pulmonary arterial hypertension. However much of the trial has commenced, the company will still analyze the data available to determine a course moving forward. PhaseBio's move to suspend its Phase IIb trial of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
