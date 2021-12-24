ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menard County, IL

Menard County added to list making it eligible for federal funds in tornado aftermath

By Steven Spearie, State Journal-Register
 2 days ago
A request to add Menard County to the state’s emergency disaster declaration was approved making it eligible for federal funds.

The announcement was made by Gov. JB Pritzker's office Thursday.

According to the National Weather Service, an EF-2 tornado touched down a half mile east of Atterberry the evening of Dec. 10.

Near Petersburg, a house sustained roof damage when trusses from a detached garage went airborne and impaled the roof.

Two metal sheds along Pin Hook Avenue were significantly damaged. On a farm along Masters Avenue about a half mile west of Fairgrounds Street, a machine shed was destroyed, and a couple other outbuildings sustained damage.

An EF-2 tornado also touched down two miles southwest of Virginia in Cass County.

The emergency disaster declaration provides financial aid under the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance program to local jurisdictions for eligible storm related losses or costs incurred in response to the storm.

Among the 14 counties approved under the federal emergency disaster declaration were Cass, Macoupin, Montgomery and Morgan.

Pritzker earlier issued a state disaster proclamation for nearly 30 counties across central and southern Illinois.

The NWS reported high-speed winds led to downed trees, powerlines and other damage throughout central Illinois and the Metro East.

Contact Steven Spearie: 217-622-1788, sspearie@sj-r.com, twitter.com/@StevenSpearie.

