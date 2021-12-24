Once upon a Christmas tradition: Randolph County residents open up about family celebrations over the holidays

It's Christmas morning; parents wake up to the sound of their children shuffling down the stairs to open their presents. Whether seeing family for the first time since the pandemic or having intimate Christmas dinners, many people have traditions that have a special place in their hearts.

The Courier-Tribune created a questionnaire to ask residents about their favorite Christmas memories, traditions and why the holidays are important to them. Here are a couple of responses.

Autumn Davis - A big family celebrating Christmas

Every year on Christmas morning, I remember my daddy has filmed me waking up and coming to the living room to open presents with my mama. We love doing this together as a family. It's special to look back on those videos and see how we've changed over the years.

We dig through our stockings and then go to my grandparent's house for breakfast. We open presents, watch “A Christmas Story” and “National Lampoons Christmas Vacation." Then, we spend the rest of the day there in our pajamas together.

I also recall putting out cookies for Santa and carrots for the reindeer. I began to leave out cheese for the reindeer somewhere along the way. I’d say that was a weird tradition for sure. But, I was certain the reindeer loved cheese.

We would also go to my great grandma's house when I was little on Christmas morning. We have a big family, but we all packed into her house. There were lots of cousins to play with. I remember always wanting an American girl doll. So my cousin and I got one the same year and we played with those until we were tired. We even had a tiny tea set with small, doll-sized cookies.

In preparing for Christmas now, I like to read the book of Luke. Since there’s a chapter for each day, it reminds me of the important reason we celebrate. First, we put our manger scene out on the table and decorate our tree while listening to music. Then, we get together with my mom’s side of the family, eat supper and open gifts together. There are little kids everywhere, It’s really loud, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

We also have a family reunion meal each year for Christmas Eve. Every year a different family member hosts the event. I love getting to see everyone there. We usually enjoy turkey and dressing, sweet potato casserole, green beans and pumpkin pie.

Ultimately, Christmas to me means celebrating the birth of our Savior. The one who came so humbly to save us all. It’s not about the presents or the decorations, but about that baby in the manger who came for all of us.

Ryan Terry - Celebrating gratefulness and togetherness

On Christmas morning, once our girls Nubia and Justice have opened their gifts, they have breakfast, then we go over to my wife's parents' house. Our traditional breakfast consists of shrimp, fish and grits. I know it's different, but it is our thing. We also have turkey, chicken, mac and cheese and mashed potatoes for dinner.

We also go to my parents' house to celebrate my dad's birthday by having a traditional Christmas meal before COVID.

I have fond memories as a child, such as when my brother and I found one of our Christmas gifts. It was a remote-controlled race car track. The kind that you had to put the track together. We played with the race track leading up to Christmas until we broke it. Did we get caught? Absolutely. The night when my mom was wrapping gifts, we got in big trouble.

In our family, Christmas means celebrating the birth of Jesus, celebrating gratefulness for what we've been blessed with over the past year and celebrating togetherness.

