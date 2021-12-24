ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Liverpool report: Reds eye audacious swoop for Real Madrid starlet

By Greg Lea
fourfourtwo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiverpool are plotting an audacious attempt to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports. The Reds could enter the transfer market for a midfielder either in January or next...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Daily Mail

Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold says he would sign Kevin De Bruyne and Son Heung-min in January if he were Reds manager... as star right back describes pair as 'outstanding'

Trent Alexander-Arnold has revealed who would be his two dream signings for Liverpool if he was Reds manager next month. The 23-year-old is thriving again for the Reds this season, scoring a piledriver last week against Newcastle and registering eight assists for the second-placed Reds so far this season. Yet...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard insists his Villa players deserve the credit for transformation

Steven Gerrard has credited his players for helping him make an instant impact as Aston Villa manager.Villa had lost five straight Premier League games and were two points above the relegation zone when Gerrard quit Rangers to take over from Dean Smith who was sacked in November.The Midlands club have climbed from 16th place to 10th and will be bidding for a fifth win in seven league games under Gerrard against Chelsea at Villa Park on Boxing Day.Gerrard said: “I had confidence and belief that we could come in and have the impact that we’ve had.“The players deserve the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FanSided

Real Madrid Transfers: Why Rodrygo Goes won’t go to Liverpool

Premier League giants Liverpool are expected to go after a top forward in the summer 2022 transfer market as they continue to think about the future after their legendary trio of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, and Sadio Mane. While they could have an outside shot at signing Real Madrid target Erling Haaland, it is more likely the Reds go after a less pricy option for their wage bill. Haaland could cost a total of 400 million euros when factoring wages and bonuses.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilfried Zaha
The Independent

Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones rejoin Liverpool squad after isolating

Liverpool trio Virgil Van Dijk, Fabinho and Curtis Jones all rejoined the squad for training on Christmas Eve after their Covid-19 isolation came to an end.All three have been out since missing the 3-1 win over Newcastle on December 16 having testing positive but were pictured back with their team-mates.The postponement of Liverpool’s Boxing Day match due to coronavirus issues within the Leeds squad gives those players additional time to get back up to speed before the trip to Leicester on December 28.Midfielder Thiago Alcantara is unlikely to feature at the King Power as he remains in isolation, while the knock-on effect of rescheduling the Leeds match means left-back Andy Robertson will now miss the January 2 clash at Chelsea as he will be serving the final match of his three-game ban for a red card at Tottenham last weekend.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reds#Liverpool#Real Madrid#Starlet#Audacious#Psg
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest attracts interest at Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayChelsea are reportedly interested in signing defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona in January. Metro, which cites Spanish outlet El Nacional and the Express, says the 21-year-old USA international has fallen down the pecking order at Barca and could end up at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford amid strong interest in Europe.Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Tottenham but it is unclear if the Londoners will pay what Juventus want for the Dutchman. The 22-year-old centre-half is “flirting with an exit” from the Italian club, according to the Sun which refers to 4-4-2. But the paper adds Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle have enough to avoid Premier League relegation

Eddie Howe remains convinced that Newcastle have what it will take to preserve their Premier League status this season despite knowing they face an uphill battle to do so.The Magpies’ new head coach took up the reins with the club sitting in 19th place in the table and five points adrift of safety.Seven games into his reign, they have won only once all season and remain one place off the foot of the table with three points separating them from 17th-placed Watford who have two games in hand.Asked if there is enough within the squad to keep the club...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sports
AFP

Rangnick reveals Man Utd close to full strength after Covid outbreak

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick has almost a full squad to choose from for Monday's Premier League clash at Newcastle after a Covid-19 outbreak saw their last two matches postponed. Rangnick backed the calls of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola for the reintroduction of five substitutions to ease the burden.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka and more

Cristiano RonaldoThe news of Liverpool vs Leeds’ postponement leaves a lot of managers in the lurch. Most of us have at least three players who will not be playing on Boxing Day, with captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah one of them. Where do we turn with our most reliable points-scorer suddenly wiped out?It requires a bit of restructuring and probably a -4 hit but moving to Ronaldo, who travels to Newcastle, may not be a bad idea. Though Salah could return quickly against Leicester and Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching and Manchester United’s fixtures are strong, with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Spurs and praises striker’s attitude

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project.The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.Kane struggled for goals under Nuno Espirito Santo, who was sacked in November and replaced by Conte, and even now the striker has only scored nine times for Spurs in all competitions this term.Yet a second goal in the Premier League this campaign and improved display on Sunday against Liverpool showed green shoots...
PREMIER LEAGUE

