WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona this week announced $182 million in new grant awards to 30 school districts, institutions of higher education, and nonprofit organizations across the United States as part of the Education Innovation and Research (EIR) program. These grants will support local efforts to develop, implement, and take to scale entrepreneurial and evidence-based projects that have the potential to improve academic achievement for underserved students.

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO