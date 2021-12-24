ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First Alert Forecast: Spring Break warmth for Christmas holiday weekend

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHRISTMAS EVE: A milder start Friday will give way to a warmer finish through the afternoon hours – highs will quickly run up into the middle to upper 70s, about 15-20 degrees above average for this time of the year. This will be along with an aggressive southwest flow – gusting...

WALB 10

First Alert Weather

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - High pressure is dominating the area for Sunday which could keep us nice and dry for the time being. However, this high pressure will be ushering in southwesterly winds which will keep warm temperatures in place for the foreseeable future. We will also see the chance for fog in the forecast tonight and into tomorrow morning, so get used to this trend as we stay warm and moist. This includes Monday and Tuesday with high temperatures over the next few days in the mid to upper 70s which is nearly 10-15 degrees above our average at this time of year. An upper-level trough will push our high-pressure system eastward during the middle of the week which will reinforce the warm temperatures. Temperatures will actually try approaching record highs (Low 80s) by the middle of the week, but if rain chances hold tight in the forecast we may just fall short. This system will bring in a cold front that will last through the end of the workweek, but then not many signs of severe weather just yet.
ALBANY, GA
State
Mississippi State
Saturday Evening Forecast: A warm weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few areas of fog. Lows near 62. Tomorrow: Warmer and mostly clear skies. Highs near 80. Temperatures got to the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine. Overnight temperatures are on the cool side. Lows are in the low 60s. A few areas of fog will be possible early in the morning. Highs get to the low 80s and mostly clear skies for Sunday. The end of December is going to be a warm end. A few isolated showers are going to be possible on Wednesday and Thursday. A stalled front keeps our rain chances for the end of the week. Temperatures stay on the warm side with low 80s.
ENVIRONMENT
KWQC

Your First Alert Forecast

Look for mostly sunny and mild weather for Christmas Day, with highs in the 40's and 50's. No snow for Christmas this year—instead we’ll start off with some light rain this morning, followed by gradual clearing and sunshine by afternoon. Iowa puppy mill dogs adjust to life in...
ENVIRONMENT
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny and warm to end the weekend, rain return by next week

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - So far a nice Christmas Day across Southwest Louisiana as we have seen a mixture of sun and clouds throughout the afternoon, but it has been on the windy side. High pressure has continue to slide off to the south and east, which has allowed plenty of moisture to return with a muggy feeling and unfortunately that trend will continue into the next several days until a cold front arrives by the middle of the week.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KOLD-TV

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking more wet weather this holiday weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect another chance for showers mainly after midnight. We get a break from the rain on Monday, but unsettled weather returns for the rest of next week. A series of storms will bring more rain, cooler temperatures, and snow to our mountains. TONIGHT: 40%...
TUCSON, AZ
Weather
Christmas
Environment
