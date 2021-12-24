ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

AP News in Brief at 6:04 a.m. EST

Frankfort Times
 2 days ago

BOSTON (AP) — Staff absences for COVID-19...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

AP Top Stories Digest

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.______________ TOP STORIES ______________VIRUS OUTBREAK — The surge in coronavirus cases driven by the new omicron variant is the latest blow to hospitals, police departments, supermarkets and other critical operations struggling to maintain staffing levels. COVID-19 absences among workers at London hospitals tripled this month, and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

AP News Digest 2 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EST. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.______________ TOP STORIES ______________SOUTH-AFRICA-OBIT-TUTU — Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning activist for racial justice, has died at 90. Tutu was an uncompromising foe of apartheid, South Africa’s brutal regime of oppression against its Black majority. The buoyant, blunt-spoken clergyman used his pulpit as the...
NFL
The Associated Press

Omicron is latest blow to pandemic-weary front-line workers

BOSTON (AP) — Staff absences for COVID-19 tripled this month in London’s hospitals, and nearly 10% of the city’s firefighters called out sick. In New York, about 2,700 police officers were absent earlier this week — twice the number who are ill on an average day. And on Cape Cod in Massachusetts, grocery worker Judy Snarsky says she’s stretched to her limit, working 50 hours a week and doing extra tasks because her supermarket has around 100 workers when it should have closer to 150.
LABOR ISSUES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston#Ap News#Omicron
CBS News

Essential workers slammed again as Omicron variant spreads

With the latest coronavirus wave upending another holiday season, frontline employees are feeling a disturbing sense of deja vu. The soaring number of U.S. infections linked to the Omicron variant has only deepened the crisis among essential workers, many of whom report being demoralized, abused, underpaid and exhausted as the pandemic trudges into its second year.
LABOR ISSUES
Frankfort Times

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

NEW YORK (AP) — Omicron has raced ahead of other variants and is now the dominant version of the coronavirus in the U.S., accounting for 73% of new infections last week, federal health officials said Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Frankfort Times

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

CDC recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 shots over J&J's. Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health officials said Thursday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Frankfort Times

AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

CDC recommends Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 shots over J&J's. Most Americans should be given the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines instead of the Johnson & Johnson shot that can cause rare but serious blood clots, U.S. health officials said Thursday.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy