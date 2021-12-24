ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Southampton set to extend Willy Caballero’s contract to give them keeper cover

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthampton look set to extend the contract of former...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

West Ham suffered bad day at the office in Southampton defeat, says David Moyes

David Moyes admitted West Ham suffered a bad day at the office after they were beaten 3-2 by Southampton.A late header from Jan Bednarek condemned the Hammers to defeat after they had twice hauled themselves level in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium.Southampton took the lead after only eight minutes when Mohamed Elyounoussi finished from the edge of the penalty area.Substitute Michail Antonio equalised before James Ward-Prowse put Saints back in front with a penalty after Craig Dawson brought down Armando Broja.Said Benrahma swept the Hammers level again only for Bednarek to nod in a Ward-Prowse free-kick and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willy Caballero
fourfourtwo.com

Liverpool report: Reds eye audacious swoop for Real Madrid starlet

Liverpool are plotting an audacious attempt to sign Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga, according to reports. The Reds could enter the transfer market for a midfielder either in January or next summer. They did not sign a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, who departed Anfield for PSG last summer. Thank you...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Covid and injuries leave Norwich boss Dean Smith with selection issues

Norwich head coach Dean Smith is uncertain just what side he will be able to send out against Arsenal on Boxing Day – but is not about to throw the towel in on the battle for Premier League survival.The Canaries saw their game at West Ham called off last weekend as the club battles a coronavirus outbreak, and Smith revealed fresh concerns over more cases within the squad heading into the hectic festive schedule.Smith also has injury problems to deal with, confirming defensive midfielder Mathias Normann will be sidelined for the foreseeable future following surgery on a pelvic problem and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Southampton#St Mary
fourfourtwo.com

Antonio Conte says Harry Kane is happy at Spurs and praises striker’s attitude

Antonio Conte believes Harry Kane is happy at Tottenham and is firmly on board with the club’s project. The England captain was heavily linked with a transfer to Manchester City this summer but his efforts to push through a move failed to come to fruition and look to have contributed towards a below-par first half of the season for the forward.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick suggests scrapping Carabao Cup to help ease fixture congestion

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested scrapping the Carabao Cup to ease fixture congestion in English football.The domestic schedule is coming under huge pressure, with the impact of the Omicron variant of coronavirus sweeping through dressing rooms and forcing postponements throughout the country.United, themselves, have not played since 11 December due to their own Covid-19 outbreak and had Premier League games against Brentford and Brighton postponed. The Old Trafford club are due to travel to Newcastle on Monday before hosting Burnley and Wolves on 30 December and 3 January respectively. ▪️ Squad update ℹ️▪️ #PL changes 🔄▪️ Festive...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Pep Guardiola suggests strike may be way to highlight player welfare concerns

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola suggested a players’ strike may be the only way to call serious attention to welfare issues amid a Premier League fixture pile-up. Guardiola says he agrees with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who spoke out this week, that player welfare is not taken seriously enough by the people who run the game.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous charged by SFA over Christian Ramirez challenge

Hibernian defender Ryan Porteous has been charged by the Scottish Football Association following his challenge on Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez at Easter Road on Wednesday night. The 22-year-old centre-back clashed with Ramirez as they fell to the ground during the cinch Premiership encounter but referee Alan Muir took no action...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

James Penrice looking forward to Boxing Day challenge at Motherwell

James Penrice believes Livingston can take encouragement from their recent win at Tannadice as they hit the road again for their Boxing Day encounter at Motherwell. Ayo Obileye scored the only goal of the game against Dundee United from the penalty spot to give the West Lothian outfit a second successive win before their 1-1 draw against Ross County last week, which took them six points ahead of bottom side St Johnstone.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy