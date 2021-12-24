ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather Now: Light Rain And Fog Continue Overnight; Drier, Windy on Sunday

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LT1cG_0dVEgPqc00

A round of rain will move through during the overnight hours, but thankfully temperatures are above freezing and should stay that way making this just a plain cold rain.

*Watch for areas of fog during the overnight hours*

The good news is we’ll dry out for Sunday and turn windy as well. It certainly will be better weather for the Patriots game considering what they had to play through just a few weeks ago at Orchard Park in New York.

Much colder air works in for the second half of the day. Temperatures will fall to near freezing by dinner time.

The final week of 2021 looks to start off on a dry and chilly note for Monday but we are tracking the chance for some freezing rain for later Monday night into very early Tuesday. Details to come.

Pinpoint Weather 12

Detailed 7-Day Forecast | Weather Now | Radar | Hour-by Hour | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Hurricane Tracking | Weather Blog | Pinpoint Traffic | Flight Tracker | Severe Weather | Active Weather Alerts | Closings and Delays | Power Outages | Weather App

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WBTV

First Alerts coming for rain showers, possible severe storms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We remain in record territory as forecast highs will top out in the 70s through New Year’s Day. After yet another record high temperature yesterday, highs will rebound back into the low-mid 70s this afternoon. This is despite an increase in cloud cover and the potential for a few, spotty showers. Scattered showers and well-above-average temperatures will be in the forecast Wednesday ahead of our next First Alert Day.
ENVIRONMENT
KCRA.com

Showers, low snow return this evening

Expect dry weather through sunset on Tuesday. Scattered showers will return to the Valley after that. Rain will fill in and last through midday Wednesday. The air will be cool enough for more low elevation snow. Some flakes will mix in as low as 700 feet overnight and into Wednesday morning without accumulating. Areas at 2,000 feet may pick up another 1 to 3 inches but unlike Monday, this snow should be more powdery and shouldn't be as problematic for trees and powerlines. Accumulations will range from 8 to 12 inches above 6000 feet.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
claremont-courier.com

More snow (finally) and rain coming Wednesday

It was a busy day Tuesday along Mt. Baldy Road leading up to the ski lifts. Even with just several inches snow, those with holiday cheer enjoyed themselves. But with all the rain fell over the holidays, Mother Nature saved the heavy snowfall for above 8000 feet in the San Gabriel mountains. So there hasn’t been much snow to ski and play in throughout most of the Mt. Baldy area. The good news for those still looking for a winter wonderland, the forecast for Wednesday and Thursday predicts over two inches of rain in the valley and more than 2-3 feet of snow above 6500 feet. There could even be a foot of snow or greater at Mt. Baldy Village, with an elevation of only 4000 feet.
CLAREMONT, CA
WLUC

Next round of snow comes later today

Plan for a cloudy and mild day in the wake of a front. Then, snow moves in this afternoon ahead of our next front. The snow becomes widespread tonight. and it clears out tomorrow. We’re looking at 1-3″ of snow. Temperatures remain mild, but a cold snap occurs for the first weekend of the new year.
ENVIRONMENT
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Overnight Rain And Mtn Snow; Light Valley Snow Possible

It's been an overcast Tuesday with light rain and snow showers thus far. A stronger storm will move over northern California tonight and Wednesday morning, delivering heavier mountain snow, valley rain and light valley snow. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the north valley as well as the foothills west of the valley, and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Sierra and its foothills through noon Wednesday. Most of the valley will receive rain rather than snow, but valley areas in Shasta and Tehama counties could receive light amounts of overnight and morning snow. Lows will range from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the 30s in the valley. Wednesday will be cloudy and drier by afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. Wednesday's storm represents the last good chance of rain and snow for our region for the week and the rest of 2021. Thankfully, December has been very good for our region with healthy amounts of rain and snow. We'll have a gradual decreasing cloud trend from Wednesday night through Thursday, Friday and New Year's Day Saturday. Having fewer clouds will mean even colder overnight lows, and highs will stay below average. Another strong Pacific storm will approach the West Coast Sunday, and it will bring another round of valley rain, mountain snow, and gusty wind next Monday and Tuesday. Valley lows will fall into the 20s and lower 30s before rising to near 40. Valley highs will remain in the 40s and lower 50s all week.
TEHAMA, CA
WPRI

Weather Now: Rain and Showers Tonight

Tuesday turned out to be a beautiful day! Many people were out walking around the neighborhood and many more were people playing golf. And why not? With sunshine and highs around 50, it was a pretty perfect late December day. Overnight, we have the chance for more rain and snow....
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freezing Rain#Severe Weather#Drier#Hurricanes#Patriots#Nexstar Media Inc#Wpri Com
ourquadcities.com

Winter Weather Advisory for wintry mix and snow today

This season’s first real winter weather system arrives today in the Quad-City Area. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for most until 6 PM today. Snow and wintry mix will spread northward through eastern Iowa and northwestern Illinois this morning. By lunchtime, most of us will be transitioning over to rain. This will linger through the afternoon, then taper off early this evening.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
103.7 THE LOON

Winter Weather Advisory Today

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of central Minnesota in effect from 9 am this morning through 6 pm this evening, including Benton, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd. and Wright counties (+more). Snow will develop across Minnesota mid to late morning, with totals...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
abc12.com

More snow Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning, and Thursday morning could have slower than normal commutes because of snow and ice on the roadways. Before the next round of snow comes in, we'll be mostly cloudy with highs in the middle 30s Tuesday afternoon. Snow showers start to move into Mid-Michigan around 3-4pm and will become moderate to heavy between 7-10pm. This is when many of us will get our 1-3" of accumulations that we are expecting.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Heavy Mountain Snow And Possibly Some For Denver

DENVER (CBS4)- As we get closer to the end of the year, we are watching a quick series of storms that is going to keep heavy snow coming into the mountains and maybe a good dose of snow for Denver. (credit: CBS) The first system will keep snow going Tuesday night into Wednesday with more accumulating snow in the 3 to 6 inch range for most mountain locations. (credit: CBS) That’s on top of the one to five feet that many have received since Christmas Eve. The other two systems will quickly shoot through the Rockies on Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning. This will bring...
COLORADO STATE
mprnews.org

Another round of snow and ice Tuesday

A new storm brings more snow and potential freezing rain across Minnesota Tuesday, causing a second day of travel impacts. Somewhat similar to Monday, Minnesota has another storm tracking across the state Tuesday with low pressure that is expected to head northeast, directly across Minnesota. The center of the storm...
ENVIRONMENT
WTRF

Rinse and repeat weather: rain showers and warmer air in place

TONIGHT: Is anyone else tired of talking about the rain because I know I am. Sadly, that is in the forecast four of the next five days. Keep the umbrellas handy, especially if you are venturing out later this afternoon and evening. The best way to describe the weather so far today was “blah”. It was grey, cooler at times when the wind was blowing and just not fun. Widespread rain will develop and move in past dinner into the late evening hours. High temperatures today were in the upper 40s, just after midnight today. Tonight, expect the rain to become widespread and steady at times. Winds will start to shift and blow from the southwest after the front passes through. Temps fall to the upper 30s if not low 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Gray and very mild for late December, showers tonight

Our unseasonably mild December pattern will continue through the final days of 2021 before a change occurs over New Year’s weekend. We will have a lull between systems, with gray skies and patchy fog. Temperatures will slowly rise into the upper 40s. Another batch of showers will arrive this evening and linger into early Thursday […]
ENVIRONMENT
newsnet5

FORECAST: Snow & Rain Ending Overnight

CLEVELAND — Rain & snow will move out of the area overnight, leaving behind cloudy skies, a few areas of drizzle and some fog. Temperatures will hover in the 30s all night long. Wednesday looks dry but cloudy. High temperatures will slide back up into the lower and middle...
CLEVELAND, OH
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy