Weather Now: Light Rain And Fog Continue Overnight; Drier, Windy on Sunday

A round of rain will move through during the overnight hours, but thankfully temperatures are above freezing and should stay that way making this just a plain cold rain.

*Watch for areas of fog during the overnight hours*

The good news is we’ll dry out for Sunday and turn windy as well. It certainly will be better weather for the Patriots game considering what they had to play through just a few weeks ago at Orchard Park in New York.

Much colder air works in for the second half of the day. Temperatures will fall to near freezing by dinner time.

The final week of 2021 looks to start off on a dry and chilly note for Monday but we are tracking the chance for some freezing rain for later Monday night into very early Tuesday. Details to come.

Pinpoint Weather 12

