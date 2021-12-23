Registered sex offenders: No new living in ZIP Code 60556 as of week ending Nov. 13

As we approach 2022, several new laws will go into effect in Virginia. Virginians will see a minimum wage boost from the current 9.50 cents per hour to 11 dollars per hour . That same law lays out requirements for later wage increases up to 15 dollars an hour by 2026. You can use some of that increase in pay to cover the cost of a new law increasing the minimum insurance coverage for drivers to thirty thousand dollars. And beginning January first, cosmetic manufacturers will no longer be allowed to test products on animals. This includes importing cosmetic products that were developed using animal testing, but prohibited in Virginia.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO