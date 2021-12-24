ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Pow! A portrait of the comic book artist Mike Zeck in Ringling College showcase

By Marty Fugate, Special to the Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUnST_0dVEefww00

“Comic books will ruin your mind.”

Wrong! “Comic” or not, it’s a serious art form. For proof, feast your eyes on “POW! The Comic Art of Mike Zeck” at Ringling College.

Zeck, a 1967 Ringling grad, is the star of this show. Curator Tim Jaeger unfolds his work chronologically – from his early illustrations for Charlton Comics, to his superstar creations for DC and Marvel. The result is a portrait of a comic book artist. And his legacy as a visual storyteller. That’s exactly what Zeck is.

Six degrees of John Ringling:Tracing the roots of Sarasota’s arts and culture explosion

Because comic book art is all about the story.

Like film, short stories and spooky campfire tales, it’s a narrative medium. The key difference? Comic book artists have no limitations. They can fill up the blank page with anything imaginable. Monsters, gods, superheroes, cyborgs, lost worlds? It’s all good – with no budget cap. Visual storytellers like Zeck enjoy infinite possibilities. And just a few inviolate rules.

Rule 1: ‘Your story means nothing if nobody reads it.’

Why do people read novels and short stories? To quote John Irving, “to find out what happens next.” Fanboys (and girls) flip the pages of their comic books for the same reason. What glues their eyeballs to the page? A powerful story. And Zeck delivers.

He knows his inky creations aren’t art for art’s sake. It’s art for the sake of storytelling. Each panel teases you to look at the next panel. Which teases you to read the one after that. What happens next?

Check out our next issue to find out!

Zeck’s art is static. But it feels like a movie. His dynamic eyelines and compositions pull you in. His work feels alive. And there’s magic in that.

Rule 2: ‘Readers love cool characters. Especially when they fight.’

Character in conflict is the beating heart of every story. Zeck knows that, too. In Virginia Woolf’s fiction, that could be a battle in a lonely woman’s mind. In Marvel Comics, it’s superheroes and supervillains beating the crap out of each other. Over the top, yes. But not childish.

“Iconic” is far more accurate.

On the walls:Sarasota artist Vicki Chelf showcases profiles courageous women in new exhibit

On display:Augmented reality exhibit reveals the ‘Invisible’ at Selby’s Historic Spanish Point

Zeck helped spawn his share of iconic characters. Venom, for example, Spiderman’s Jungian shadow. A devouring, alien emptiness. Not friendly, not from the neighborhood. An empty suit, that sucked your soul.

This malign entity oozed into the Marvel universe in 1987. “The Amazing Spiderman #294” was the issue; “Fearful Symmetry: Kraven’s Last Hunt” was the storyline. J.M. DeMatteis wrote it. His words sketched Venom’s outlines. Zeck revealed Venom’s face and form. The writer was grateful.

“Because Mike nailed the plot elements so perfectly in his pencils – every action, every emotion was there, clear as a bell – I didn’t have to worry about belaboring those elements in the captions or dialogue.”

Comic book artists are also charged with other creators’ icons.

Zeck’s imagination didn’t spawn Captain America, G.I. Joe, and The Punisher. He still had to put them on the page. That’s a heavy responsibility. Fans love these characters. Give their heroes a silly makeover, and they’ll attack. But if you don’t find an original take, they’ll be bored to tears. Zeck always does. He makes other artists’ characters his own. And that makes them interesting. G.I. Joe is not my cup of tea, folks. But damned if he doesn’t look cool on Zeck’s boards.

Rule 3: ‘Feed the printing press. Get your story in print – or go home.’

While serving story, comic book artists also feed the hungry printing press. Nowadays, that’s as easy as pressing SEND and uploading a digital file. In Zeck’s heyday in the 1980s and early 1990s, it wasn’t so easy. This exhibition digs into his pre-digital prehistory. You’ll see acetate overlays, registration marks, white-out, and actual ink on Bristol board. Zeck’s art from that era wasn’t ones and zeroes. It was more like a cut-and-paste collage.

Physical. Tangible. Real.

Old-school, hands-on, comic book creation. The digital dawn of the 1990s didn’t kill this approach. But it’s rare these days.

The computer turned the comic book industry upside down. But it didn’t change everything. Sure, you can pull up a comic online and read it on a digital device. That’s still a fringe niche. Comic books still live or die in print. They’re still books. Ink on paper. Spit out from a printing press.

The print medium demands clarity and simplicity. Sequential art designed for print is no exception. The original work could be digital or physical. Either way, the rule still applies.

Zeck honors that rule. Its logic drives his composition and character. And it’s as simple as black and white.

Imagine a comic book cover. Bold, splashy color is the likely mental image. Comics definitely catch your eye with color. But colors are always printed last. Black-and-white art is the skeleton. Inked first, printed first. If that art is strong, it looks great in print. If it’s busy or weak, it looks like hell.

The walls are packed with Zeck’s monochromatic art. It’s strong, all right. Each character is always distinct, even in a complex composition. You always know exactly where they stand, what they’re looking at, and where they’ll move next.

Zeck clearly knows what he’s doing. And clearly loves it.

The exhibition’s creators do, too. Their show has panache. Animated characters leaping around on flat-screen TVs. There’s even a proud Ringling College publisher’s insignia. And glass cases full of comic collectibles, of course.

The comic book fan community is alive and well at Ringling College.

“Yeah, it’s true,” says Jaeger. “We all love this stuff – I’ll freely admit it. And we wanted to create a family-friendly exhibition with multiple doorways leading in. Comic book aficionados will love Zeck’s work. Art historians can sink their teeth into it. Cartoonists can steal Zeck’s techniques. Boomers who grew up with these comics can go back in time. And an 8-year-old Batman fan can love seeing Zeck’s work right now. We’re all fans, too – and that’s what we tried to express here.”

I’d say they succeeded.

’Nuff said.

‘POW! The Comic Art of Mike Zeck’

Exhibit runs through March 25 in the Ringling College Lois and David Stulberg Gallery, 1188 Dr. Martin Luther King Way, Sarasota. Meet the artist 5-7 p.m. Jan. 21. 941-359-7563; ringlingcollege.gallery

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
deltadailynews.com

New Book Showcases Work Of MS Artist Walter Anderson

ROBERT ST. JOHN and ANTHONY THAXTON have produced a compelling new volume of art and family stories highlighting the prolific and reclusive Walter Inglis Anderson. Lavishly illustrated, this 276-page book shines a light on all the facets of Anderson’s unbelievable output and presents a thoughtful progression of his art through personal and poignant stories told by his wife, Sissy, and their four children: Mary, Billy, Leif, and John. This extensive volume contains rare photographs, artwork, and memories never before shared, as well as the heart-breaking story of loss through Hurricane Katrina. It is the adventure tale of a most extraordinary, enigmatic genius who has been called “America’s Van Gogh.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Andover Townsman

Comic artist continues art

ANDOVER — Every Monday afternoon, laughs and wise-cracks come from the art room at Stone Hill at Andover, a retirement facility on Elm Street. A dedicated but small group is ready with paintbrushes to learn from one of their neighbors, Seymour “Sy” Barry, 93, who moved into the facility last October to be closer to family.
ANDOVER, MA
Fox 19

Local embroidery artist creates surreal pet portraits

Grand Canyon National Park has named Dean Regas, Astronomer for the Cincinnati Observatory, to be its next Astronomer in Residence. Regas will educate visitors and rangers at the South Rim of the Grand Canyon, in Arizona for a month. The Astronomer in Residence program offers professional and amateur astronomers, educators, scientists, writers, and visual and performing artists the opportunity to practice and share their discipline under one of the most pristine night skies in the United States.
CINCINNATI, OH
Martha's Vineyard Times

Club for comic books

The Oak Bluffs library has announced they are bringing back their Graphic Novel Book Club starting in January. The meetings will take place via Zoom on the second Tuesday of every month at 7 pm. Anyone who is age 16 or older with an interest in graphic novels is welcome to join the club, which will be led by Carolina Cooney, the library’s programming coordinator and a former History of Comics instructor for the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.
OAK BLUFFS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
Sarasota, FL
Entertainment
Local
Florida Entertainment
City
Bristol, FL
411mania.com

Comics 411: Favorite Comic Book Holiday Stories

Welcome back! I’m Steve Gustafson and if you enjoy discussing anything comic book related, you’ve come to the right place. Each week we cover something in the industry and I always enjoy your input in the comment section below. Last time we discussed the Update on George Perez...
COMICS
New Times

Gallery at Marina Square showcases three new artists in December exhibitions

Three local artists celebrated the debut of their respective exhibitions at Gallery at Marina Square in Morro Bay during a joint reception on Dec. 11. The venue is currently showcasing handcrafted jewelry and paintings from Lisa Kanofsky, photography from Kerry Drager, and drawings and paintings from Don Doubledee. Each exhibit is scheduled to remain on display through Dec. 29.
MORRO BAY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Ringling
Person
Virginia Woolf
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Immortal Hulk

Writer Al Ewing and artist Joe Bennett wrap their run of "The Immortal Hulk" with "Of Hell and Death." Together, the creative team ends what they started more than four years ago. Themes referenced in the first issue of "The Immortal Hulk" have been explored and comes to a satisfying though disturbing conclusion.
COMICS
The Valdosta Daily Times

COMIC BOOKS: Thor: Revelations

In the first story arc, "The Devourer King," Thor became the herald for Galactus as they attempted to stop the destruction of the universe. In "Prey," the second collection of issues, Thor faced the madness and power of his former mild-mannered alter-ego, Dr. Donald Blake. So after such an impressive,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Artist Paints ‘100 Zoom Portraits’

A landscape artist is ditching the dirt for some more formal paintings in a new series titled “100 Zoom Portraits.”. What started out as 300 screenshots of Zoom interviews from her favorite newscasts, has since transformed into a declaration of the times. “I started because I can only watch...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comic Books#Comic Book Artist#Ringling College#Charlton Comics#Dc#Marvel
StarTrek.com

Behind the Scenes of Star Trek: Insurrection

This article was originally published on February 2, 2017. In early 1197, story development and preproduction began on what would eventually become Star Trek: Insurrection. A few months after Star Trek: First Contact became a box office hit, producer Rick Berman approached Michael Piller, whose contributions to Star Trek cannot be exaggerated, to write the film. Piller had been the producer/show-runner for The Next Generation and his leadership helped humanize and deepen the show and its characters during the third season and after. Additionally, Piller’s innovative policy of allowing script submissions from anyone with talent, even if not represented by an agent, opened the doors for many great TNG episodes and also helped begin the careers of many of today’s best TV writers. Piller was the co-creator of Deep Space Nine and Voyager. Insurrection would be his first movie script.
TV & VIDEOS
ARTnews

From Outside In: Rashid Johnson Has Plied His Status as an Art Star to Effect the Kinds of Change He Wants to See

After meeting at a neighborhood bar a little more than a decade ago, Rashid Johnson and Joel Mesler became such fixtures together on New York’s Lower East Side—where Johnson lived and Mesler owned a gallery—that one day Mesler half-jokingly said to his friend: “‘Look, man, we’ve got to divide Orchard Street properly.” Mesler decided that he would commandeer the thoroughfare two blocks south of Grand Street, while Johnson would take control of the blocks to the north. After quickly becoming the unofficial mayor of his zone, Johnson would “sit out on his porch, on the steps, and smoke cigarettes—and he...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
cryptopolitan.com

NFT maker makersplace to float Tupac NFT collection

Non-fungible token (NFT) market platform Makersplace is set to drop an assortment of NFTs based on Tupac Shakur’s most well-known jewelry pieces. Makersplace and the NFT artists and curators Impossible Brief and Digital Arts & Sciences worked closely with Shakur’s estate to drop the NFT collectibles called “The Immortal Collection.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

848
Followers
530
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy