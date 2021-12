Community members still checking off their holiday gift list have the chance to get a sweet discount while supporting a worthy Richmond cause. The S.S. Red Oak Victory, a restored World War II Victory ship berthed on Richmond’s waterfront, is offering 20 percent off items in its online store and also onboard at the Ship’s Store. Now through Dec. 24, shoppers can use the code “REDOAK20” to get their discount online or mention the same code while shopping in-person aboard the ship.

RICHMOND, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO