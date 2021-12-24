High school student interns at Mercy NW provide gifts to families in NICU

As part of her senior capstone project, Roaring Fork High School student, Payton O'Hara, is seeking community members to submit artwork for a community mural project. O'Hara will use the art to combine the images into a unified composition that will be painted as a community mural. O'Hara's goal is to "represent the depth and diversity" of the Roaring Fork Valley Valley. The deadline to submit artwork is January 7, 2022. Email payton27808@rfschools.com to submit artwork or questions.
