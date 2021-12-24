ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school student interns at Mercy NW provide gifts to families in NICU

By Cole Zimmerman - 4029tv.com on MSN.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA group of high school student interns at Mercy...

KGET

Garces Memorial High School teams up with Bakersfield Homeless Shelter to give the gift of giving to families in need

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Every year during Christmas the Bakersfield Homeless Shelter hosts the “Adopt a Family” program, and this year one of the donors is Garces Memorial High School.  The students at Garces adopted families and loaded gifts up to be delivered last week. “We at Garces have adopted 17 local families to organize […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
hookercountytribune.com

Elementary students purchase gifts for family members

Lots of smiles and excitement were in evidence as the elementary students went Christmas shopping in the lunchroom for their families last Thursday. The event is sponsored by the Mullen Team-Mates but cannot happen without all of the generous Mullenites who donate lightly used articles for the shopping event. Thank you so much for your generosity!! There was everything from gifts of Christmas…
EDUCATION
#High School#Interns#Community Care#Charity#Mercy Nw#Mercy Hospital Nw
kdnk.org

High School Student Seeking Local Artwork

As part of her senior capstone project, Roaring Fork High School student, Payton O'Hara, is seeking community members to submit artwork for a community mural project. O'Hara will use the art to combine the images into a unified composition that will be painted as a community mural. O'Hara's goal is to "represent the depth and diversity" of the Roaring Fork Valley Valley. The deadline to submit artwork is January 7, 2022. Email payton27808@rfschools.com to submit artwork or questions.
VISUAL ART
an17.com

Southeastern student-athletes partner with CASA to provide Christmas gifts for local children

HAMMOND, La. – Several area children will have a brighter Christmas this year thanks to the generous efforts of the student-athletes of Southeastern Louisiana University. As part of the Southland Conference's "Southland Gives Back" initiative for the holidays, the Southeastern Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) partnered with CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) in Hammond to make a difference this Christmas for children in difficult situations.
HAMMOND, LA
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Bullard ISD, community provide gifts for 100 students

Since 2015, the Bullard ISD Panther Angel Tree has been assisting students and families in need. Thanks to the support of other Bullard ISD parents, staff and community members, the program assisted 100 students this year. According to Ashlee Jones, Bullard ISD executive assistant to the superintendent, the Panther Angel...
CHARITIES
thecitymenus.com

Kiwanis Donates Gift Cards to Central High School

The Carrollton Kiwanis Board of Directors donated nearly $1,000 restaurant gift cards to Central High School. The donation supports students who may be experiencing food insecurity during the winter break. Kiwanis representative Mr. Clint Backstrom personally deliver the gift cards to Principal Mr. Jared Griffis. “We are grateful for the...
CARROLLTON, GA
northcountyoutlook.com

A Christmas Wish provides gifts to local families in need

Arlington’s families in need received free holiday gifts from the local A Christmas Wish program on Dec. 17. About 1,500 kids and 500 families were given free gifts which ranged from toys, gift cards, makeup, books and other items. The number of families registering for A Christmas Wish was...
ARLINGTON, WA
kezi.com

Donations to provide gifts to dozens of local families this year

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. – More than 30 families in need are getting presents this year thanks to a kind donation. The Riverbend Elementary Family Resource Center was hard at work on Thursday, spending hours wrapping gifts for these families. About $5,000 was raised to buy the presents. The Springfield Board...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
NBC12

Woodstock students provide Christmas Eve meals to families in need

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - More than 50 students and staff from Central High School in Shenandoah County provided nutritious meals for families in need on Christmas Eve. As part of a community outreach project, members from the school’s Family Career and Community Leaders of America Club (FCCLA), as well as students from other clubs, spent the morning preparing food for more than 60 people.
WOODSTOCK, VA
WISH-TV

NICU families at Riley hospital receive gifts from nurses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parents and babies in the neonatal intensive care unit at Riley Hospital for Children received special handmade gifts for Christmas. “The hospital is a terrible place to be during the holidays,” Brittany Gummere, the NICU family support coordinator at Riley Maternity Tower, said. Gummere says...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WDAM-TV

USM international students receive ‘Wesley Worldwide Wishes’ gifts

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Many international students at the University of Southern Mississippi are receiving some special Christmas gifts as part of the “Wesley Worldwide Wishes” program at the Wesley Foundation. The students are getting presents purchased by local residents who chose their names from a Christmas tree...
HATTIESBURG, MS
The Monroe News

Airport Community Schools, donors provide for students

Airport Community Schools and its partners have donated gifts, necessities, food and more to students in 2021. On Dec. 17, the district and partners took part in "Shop with a Hero" at Meijer. Airport staff and employees from Meijer, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Monroe Community Ambulance...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
Wrcbtv.com

Young girl gives seven people gift of life through organ donations

Seven people are able to celebrate Christmas thanks to the ongoing generosity from a little girl. Thirteen years ago, she gave them the gift of life through organ donations. Jessie Starnes passed away unexpectedly at the age of nine. "We found out there was no brain activity, so at that...
CHARITIES
WYTV.com

Youngstown ministry provides gifts for families

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – New Vision New Day Ministry in Youngstown helped families get gifts this Christmas. It has teamed up with Toys for Tots for almost 10 years to do this. Over 350 families were blessed with toys Sunday morning. Toys were distributed during church service. Toys for...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
nny360.com

Hannibal High School students inducted into honor society

HANNIBAL - A dozen Hannibal High School students recently earned recognition for a combination of academic success and overall character, as they were inducted into the Sadie Adamy chapter of the National Honor Society (NHS). The 12 inductees were lauded for demonstrating the characteristics required of an NHS member, which...
HIGH SCHOOL

