Chicago, IL

Former Lincoln Park Zoo director Lester Fisher dead at 100

By Dean Richards
WGN News
WGN News
 2 days ago

CHICAGO — Dr. Lester Fisher, the former director of the Lincoln Park Zoo, has died at the age of 100.

Fisher, the zoo director from 1962 to 1992, died Wednesday. He took a lot of pride in transforming the zoo from a bunch of “cement slabs with bars” to just display the animals, to the natural habitats in which the animals now live.

In addition to his duties running the zoo, Fisher became a household name through his many appearances on WGN, especially on “Ray Rayner and His Friends” with his “Ark in the Park” segment throughout the 1970s and “The Bozo Show” in the 1980s.

This past May, WGN’s Dean Richards got together with Fisher to reflect on his amazing life and career .

Chuck Burg
2d ago

we had a Boxer " TINY " and Dr Fisher was her vet for years. great vet, hope he stops by the RAINBOW BRIDGE to say hello to his many friends, plus he was on with RAY RAINER in the segment ARK IN THE PARK.

WGN News

WGN News

