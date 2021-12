MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Mild and muggy conditions continue along the Gulf Coast. With all this sticky air in place, patchy fog is possible overnight once the winds turn calm. We wake up Sunday in the low 60s with highs spiking into the upper 70s under partly sunny skies. Daytime highs will remain about 15 degrees above what is typical for this time of the year. In fact, we stay pretty much stuck in this pattern through New Year's Day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO