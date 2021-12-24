ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT Featurette Takes A Deep Dive Into "The Return Of A Legend" Before The Show's Premiere

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ and Lucasfilm have released a new featurette for The Book of Boba Fett that further explores the significance of this iconic bounty hunter making his return to this Galaxy Far, Far Away. The Mandalorian is where he showed up in live-action for the first time since Return of the Jedi,...

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Avatar 2 Release Date, Plot, Title, Trailer, Cast, Updates & Everything You Need to Know

It's been over a decade since the first film of James Cameron's Avatar franchise was released in theaters, and now, fans are highly-anticipating the next installment. There are four planned sequels for the Avatar franchise, and despite signficant delays, both pre-lockdown and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel is expected to be out soon.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Finally Introduces Fan Favorite Villain to the MCU

Think back in time just a few weeks. Hawkeye Episode 3 showed snippets of Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) upbringing, including a part where her "Uncle" was introduced. After weeks of speculation, that very uncle has now been revealed, putting any such speculation over the character's identity to bed. Major spoilers...
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ First Reactions: Bold Hollywood Sequel or Meta Headache?

“The Matrix Resurrections” has finally screened for press, industry, and other lucky viewers, and first reactions to the sequel from director Lana Wachowski are pouring in. This is not only the last major movie premiere to round out this year’s winter season, it’s also the first “Matrix” film since 2003’s “The Matrix Revolutions,” and the fourth film in the franchise. Check out a roundup of social media reactions — which are divided, but sway toward the positive — below. “The Matrix 4” features Keanu Reeves (consummate game stuntman of all time) and Carrie-Anne Moss reprising their roles as Neo and Trinity, respectively,...
MOVIES
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
StarTrek.com

Behind the Scenes of Star Trek: Insurrection

This article was originally published on February 2, 2017. In early 1197, story development and preproduction began on what would eventually become Star Trek: Insurrection. A few months after Star Trek: First Contact became a box office hit, producer Rick Berman approached Michael Piller, whose contributions to Star Trek cannot be exaggerated, to write the film. Piller had been the producer/show-runner for The Next Generation and his leadership helped humanize and deepen the show and its characters during the third season and after. Additionally, Piller’s innovative policy of allowing script submissions from anyone with talent, even if not represented by an agent, opened the doors for many great TNG episodes and also helped begin the careers of many of today’s best TV writers. Piller was the co-creator of Deep Space Nine and Voyager. Insurrection would be his first movie script.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett's Ming-Na Wen Jokes About Getting Dave Filoni to Bring Back Fennec Shand

Star Wars fans are mere weeks away from the highly-anticipated premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, which was teased in the Season 2 finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian last year. The new series will see Temuera Morrison returning as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen coming back as Fennec Shand. When Wen originally appeared in the franchise during The Mandalorian's first season, her fate was left up in the air. During a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the star joked about convincing Dave Filoni to bring her back.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jon Bernthal Rumored to Return as Punisher in Next Spider-Man Film

The Punisher might make his triumphant return in the next Spider-Man film. WARNING: This article contains spoilers about the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the last two episodes of Hawkeye. A lot of MCU fans are celebrating the return of Charlie Cox's Daredevil and Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin through...
MOVIES
B100

Go Behind the Scenes of ‘Book of Boba Fett’ In New Featurette

One week from today, Star Wars returns to Disney+ — but not in a new season of The Mandalorian. Instead, this holiday season’s trip to a galaxy far, far away is The Book of Boba Fett, which spins out of the events of last season on The Mandalorian and follows Boba (played by Temuera Morrison) as he assumes control over Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire.
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

Star Trek's Jonathan Frakes On His Intense Discovery Episode, And How Directing Has Impacted His View Of The Franchise

Warning! The following contains spoilers from the Star Trek: Discovery episode “Stormy Weather.” Read at your own risk!. Michael Burnham and the Star Trek: Discovery crew decided to try and get to the bottom of the Dark Matter Anomaly through an excursion into a void and found nothing. Unfortunately for the crew, that “nothing” was actually destroying all matter around them, and the entire ship nearly disintegrated until Michael’s quick thinking saved them from an assured death. It’s a tense episode, despite the fact that the main enemy of the episode is unseen and, to the viewer, literally a black void.
TV SERIES
SuperHeroHype

The Book of Boba Fett’s New Promo Is Ready For War

The Book of Boba Fett’s New Promo Is Ready For War. During the closing seconds of The Mandalorian season 2, Boba Fett and Fennec Shand seized control of Jabba the Hutt’s criminal empire. However, the hard part will be keeping it. Later this month, Disney+ will debut The Book of Boba Fett, a seven episode series that unveils what comes next. Previous trailers and promos have revealed that Boba doesn’t want to follow in Jabba’s footsteps. Instead of ruling by fear, he wants to rule by respect. Regardless, The Book of Boba Fett‘s new promo shows that winning over the underworld won’t be easy.
TV & VIDEOS
westcentralsbest.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’: Inside the Mysterious Bounty Hunter’s Return to ‘Star Wars’ Universe

In a Star Wars Universe that has found great glory in returning favorites (Young Han! Old Luke! Baby Yoda!), there may be no resurrection more welcome than The Book of Boba Fett. As faithful fans of the franchise know, stoic bounty hunter Boba Fett is the space-set canon’s ultimate quiet masked antihero, a character who piqued great interest in the 1980 film Episode V—The Empire Strikes Back, met a ridiculous end in 1983’s Episode VI—Return of the Jedi and had his backstory told in the prequel films that followed. Finally, he’s back.
MOVIES
IGN

The Book of Boba Fett - Official "Return of a Legend" Behind the Scenes

Go behind the scenes and get to know Boba Fett. Join Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen, and executive producers Jon Favreaua, Robert Rodriguez, and Dave Filoni to learn more about the Star Wars character, and where he's heading in The Book of Boba Fett. The Book of Boba Fett is a...
MOVIES
NME

‘Book Of Boba Fett’ is like ‘The Godfather’, says show’s star Ming-Na Wen

Book Of Boba Fett, the upcoming Mandalorian spin-off series, has been compared to The Godfather by one if its stars. The Star Wars show follows bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
TV & VIDEOS
starwarsnewsnet.com

Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and Temuera Morrison Talk Boba Fett In ‘Return of a Legend’ Featurette

Disney has released new featurette Return of a Legend ahead of the highly anticipated premiere of The Book of Boba Fett, where Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau and star Temuera Morrison talk about Boba Fett, along with Robert Rodriguez and Ming-Na Wen. The five of them discuss the decision to bring him back and what to expect from the upcoming Disney+ series.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New Clip From Lucasfilm's THE BOOK OF BOBA FETT - "Fear Is a Surer Bet"

A new clip has been released from Lucasfilm’s The Book of Boba Fett, and it features Boba Fett and Fennec Shand discussing the best way to take control of the criminal underworld of the Star Wars universe. Boba Fett wants to rule with respect, while Fennec thinks that ruling with fear has its benefits and is the surer bet.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

A Major Mandalorian Character May Show Up In The Book Of Boba Fett, According To New Star Wars Rumor

The following could contain spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett. With Disney+ nearing the end of Hawkeye we’re getting that much closer to the streaming service’s next big original series release, The Book of Boba Fett. This spinoff of The Mandalorian will follow the OG Mandalorian bounty hunter as he stakes his claim over the criminal empire that once belonged to Jabba the Hutt. The story will focus on Fett himself, as played by Temuera Morrison and his colleague, MIng-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, who was introduced in The Mandalorian. But she may not be the only character from that series who will appear in the new spinoff.
MOVIES

