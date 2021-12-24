From spending $3 million on strawberries in one summer to holidaying in a $400 million yacht to hiring $400k a year nannies – The insanely luxurious life of Dubai’s ruler even puts billionaires to shame.
Snatching the title of one of the most expensive divorces in history from the Gates and Tatiana and Farkhad Akhmedova ($640 million divorce settlement) is the $730 million split of Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and ex-wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein. The current vice-president and prime minister of UAE...luxurylaunches.com
