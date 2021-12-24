From spending $3 million on strawberries in one summer to holidaying in a $400 million yacht to hiring $400k a year nannies – The insanely luxurious life of Dubai’s ruler even puts billionaires to shame.

The Queen has shared her personal grief over the death of her husband Prince Philip in her Christmas Day message, saying there was “one familiar laugh missing” this year.In her most fulsome tribute yet, the monarch said his “mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him”, as she empathised with families who lost loved ones this year.Queen Elizabeth II also praised the Prince of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their focus on climate change.She said she was “proud beyond words” that...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO