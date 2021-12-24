ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From spending $3 million on strawberries in one summer to holidaying in a $400 million yacht to hiring $400k a year nannies – The insanely luxurious life of Dubai’s ruler even puts billionaires to shame.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSnatching the title of one of the most expensive divorces in history from the Gates and Tatiana and Farkhad Akhmedova ($640 million divorce settlement) is the $730 million split of Dubai’s Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum and ex-wife Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein. The current vice-president and prime minister of UAE...

luxurylaunches.com

Daily Mail

Earl Spencer's daughters Amelia and Eliza, 29, say they 'grew up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town - despite living with their mother Victoria in a wealthy suburb

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer have spoken about 'growing up surrounded by poverty' in Cape Town in a new interview. The stunning twins, both 29, who grew up in South Africa, burst onto the social scene in London after moving to the capital with their boyfriends this summer.
luxurylaunches.com

Melinda French Gates one of the largest shareholders of the Canadian National Railway has sold a large chunk of her stock for $467 million.

Bill and Melinda French Gates’s $130bn divorce was one of the most expensive splits in the history of the world. Call it the bane of being among the wealthiest people in the world; when they split, so does their collective fortune. The world’s most affluent couples divided their wealth, and Bill Gates gave ex-wife Melinda Gates $850 million worth of shares in Deere & Co. That’s not all; Bill also transferred to AutoNation and Canadian National Railway shares.
The Independent

Queen shares pain of first Christmas without ‘mischievous’ Philip in address to Covid-hit UK

The Queen has shared her personal grief over the death of her husband Prince Philip in her Christmas Day message, saying there was “one familiar laugh missing” this year.In her most fulsome tribute yet, the monarch said his “mischievous, enquiring twinkle was as bright at the end as when I first set eyes on him”, as she empathised with families who lost loved ones this year.Queen Elizabeth II also praised the Prince of Wales and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge for their focus on climate change.She said she was “proud beyond words” that...
CNN

From 6.2 million international visitors to 45. Thanks, 2021

Editor's Note — CNN has launched Unlocking the World, a weekly newsletter to guide you through the latest travel developments and more. Sign up here. In the United States, holiday travel is set to reach almost prepandemic levels, with 109 million Americans expected to be on the move. We've got some expert advice for safer, smoother travels. And please, be kind to your flight attendants -- with disruptive passenger incidents massively on the rise, they're going through a lot right now.
The Independent

Jewish couple kicked off American Airlines flight for refusing to put prayer shawl on floor

A Jewish couple who were kicked off an American Airlines flight for refusing to store their sacred prayer shawl on the floor have filed a lawsuit against the airline.Roberto and Elana Birman, a couple in their 70s, were flying from Miami to New York on flight 322 in August when they claim the incident occurred.A flight attendant allegedly pulled Roberto’s Tallit bag, a 8.5 inch-by-8.5-inch clear plastic bag holding his prayer book and shawl, out from the overhead bin and asked who it belonged to.When the pair indicated it was theirs, the crew member allegedly threw the bag on his...
Daily Mail

Mother is accused of selling her daughter, 21, for $15,000 to an Uber driver who wed her in a lavish Afghan ceremony in Australia before slitting her throat two months later when she refused to consummate the marriage

The mother of a young Afghani woman who was murdered by her husband has been accused of forcing her daughter into an arranged marriage for a $15,000 payment. Sakina Muhammad Jan, 45, is facing a single charge of causing another person to enter a forced marriage, and faced a court hearing for the first time on Wednesday.
New York Post

Mysterious mummy found in tomb in Peru with hands covering its face

A mummy, fully bound in ropes and with its hands covering its face, has been discovered in an underground tomb in Peru. Archaeologists from the National University of San Marcos found the mummy in good condition in Cajamarquilla, a significant site 15.5 miles inland from the coastal city and capital Lima, Peru.
