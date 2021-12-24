ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlan Williams remembered

By By Jane Bellmyer
 2 days ago

ELKTON — You may not know his name but there’s a good chance you know the projects he was behind, which remain today.

Harlan Williams, long time realtor, developer and civic servant, died Dec. 11. He was 94.

He grew up in Port Deposit at Happy Valley Riding Camp and attended the Jacob Tome Institute. After a stint in the U.S. Marine Corps and the FBI he began a lifelong career developing such projects as Glen Farms and representing thousands of buyers and sellers through his Harlan C. Williams Real Estate company. The agency continues with offices in North East and Fair Hill.

Known by many as “Harley,” he is also credited with founding the Cecil County Board of Realtors. Mark Saunders, immediate past president of the CCBOR, said their Realtor Rookie of the Year Award was renamed last year to the Harlan C. Williams Rising Star Realtor Award.

“Harley was a truly amazing man. I enjoyed every moment I was able to spend with him,” Saunders said Tuesday. “Each time I met with him I learned something new as he was always willing to share his past experiences with me or anyone — I loved hearing his stories about being in the FBI and he shared stories of how the Real Estate industry changes over the years — He was a person I admired greatly; a true professional and a family man.”

Williams also served on numerous boards and commissions including the Gilpin Falls Covered Bridge Committee, BEPAC, the Business & Education Partnership Advisory Council.

However this reporter remembers when Harley ran for US Congress in 1984 in a close race he lost to the incumbent, US Rep. Roy Dyson.

Williams held an election night gathering on Main Street in Elkton. Tall and lanky, Williams wanted to be above the crowd to give his concession speech, so he stood on a table. As he finished speaking the table collapsed. He fell and I caught him.

You read that correct. I was standing by him, microphone held at arm’s length to get his comments for my news broadcast the next morning on WSER AM in Elkton. The table leg bent, over he went, I dropped the mic and stopped his fall.

Donna Horgan, commissioner for the Maryland Real Estate Commission, was Dyson’s Cecil County campaign chairwoman.

“Harley was always a gentleman,” Horgan said. “We was always tough to go up against and I know he cared about people.”

Horgan said she, as well as all who knew him, will truly miss Harley.

Williams’ life will be celebrated Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. at Singerly Fire Company, 300 Newark Avenue in Elkton.

The Cecil Whig is a local newspaper that covers Cecil County, Maryland since 1841. It is the oldest newspaper on Maryland’s Eastern Shore, publishes Wednesday and Friday, and online at www.CecilDaily.com

